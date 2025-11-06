NACADA Partners with Religious Leaders in Nandi to Combat Alcohol and Drug Abuse

KAPSABET, Kenya, Nov 6 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has strengthened its grassroots fight against substance abuse through a new partnership with the faith community, bringing together more than 60 religious leaders for a sensitisation meeting in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

The meeting, led by NACADA Board Chair Bishop Stephen Mairori, marked a major step in mobilising religious institutions to support community-based prevention and rehabilitation efforts under the ongoing Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) against alcohol and drug abuse.

Mairori described religious leaders as “commanders on the frontline of a battle for the very soul of our communities,” underscoring the critical role faith institutions play in shaping values, mentoring youth, and supporting families affected by addiction.

“While NACADA operates in the spheres of policy and enforcement, you minister in the most critical arena of all — the human heart,” said Dr. Mairori. “This makes our partnership not just beneficial, but essential.”

He highlighted that alcohol remains the most abused substance in the Rift Valley region, with the worst effects being felt among young people and working-age adults.

“These numbers represent the hidden faces in your congregations — families suffering in silence, shrouded in shame and fear,” he said, urging clergy to use their pulpits to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction.

Dr. Mairori reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the faith sector, describing the joint campaign as a “covenant of hope” aimed at restoring dignity and saving lives.

“As breweries of despair work tirelessly, we must be the architects of hope,” he declared. “Let today mark a covenant between NACADA and the faith community of Nandi County — a united stand that declares, enough.”

Faith leaders at the meeting welcomed the initiative and pledged to extend anti-drug campaigns to the grassroots.

Chairperson of the Nandi Interfaith Council Peter Rono said the Church was ready to work together with NACADA.

“When the pulpit speaks, the community listens,” he said.

Sheikh Abdulahi Omar of the Kapsabet Muslim Welfare Group echoed the sentiment, stressing that addiction cuts across all faiths.

“Addiction knows no religion. We must speak with one voice — a moral voice that heals and restores,” he said.

The Kapsabet sensitisation meeting forms part of NACADA’s national outreach programme to engage faith leaders, community groups, and local administrations in advancing a whole-of-society approach to drug prevention and rehabilitation.