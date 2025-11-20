NACADA Dawn Raids in Kitui Smash Major Counterfeiting Ring, Notorious Brewer Arrested

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 20 – In a major blow to the illicit alcohol trade, a NACADA led multi-agency dawn operation has dismantled a sophisticated counterfeiting ring in Kitui County, leading to the arrest of a notorious local brewer and the seizure of hundreds of bottles of poisonous liquor.

The crackdown, led by officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), began in the early hours at the Trade Lounge Club in Kalundu.

Acting on weeks of intelligence reports and covert surveillance, the enforcement team uncovered 670 cartons of illicit second-generation alcohol.

The contraband was found stashed in dark, concealed storage rooms specifically designed to evade detection during routine inspections.

Following the initial raid, NACADA traced the supply chain to a homestead in Wikililye, Nzambani Ward. What they uncovered was a fully operational illegal distillery.

The makeshift factory, hidden within a residential compound, was equipped with chemical mixers, bottling machines, large storage drums, and hundreds of counterfeit stickers ready for branding.

Two suspects, including the alleged ringleader long sought by authorities, were arrested as officers dismantled the entire operation.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Antony Omerikwa, issued a stern warning to those involved in the toxic trade.

“This seizure and the dismantling of this plant is a significant victory, but it reveals the dangerous, underground networks we are fighting,” Dr. Omerikwa stated.

“These toxic brews continue to put countless lives at risk. Let this be a clear message: the government is not relenting in its mission to rid our nation of these poisonous substances. Our crackdowns will be sustained and intensified across the country.”

At the Kitui Police Station, where the suspects and exhibits were processed, OCPD Mwisiho Karanja confirmed the evidence points to a deeply entrenched illegal trade in the region.

“The scale of this operation shows this is not a small-time crime. We are committed to fully enforcing the President’s directive to eliminate these killer brews and protect our residents,” Karanja assured, pledging intensified patrols and continued vigilance.

The bust has been hailed by local leaders and residents, who have long expressed concerns about the proliferation of illicit alcohol in the county.