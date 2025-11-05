Connect with us

Murkomen Warns of Criminal Gangs Infiltrating Bodaboda Sector

The CS cited a rise in cases of vehicles being set ablaze by bodaboda riders during altercations or traffic disputes.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has expressed concern over the growing infiltration of criminal gangs into the bodaboda sector, warning that the trend is fueling insecurity and lawlessness in several parts of the country.

Speaking during a security briefing with regional and county security teams, Murkomen said intelligence reports have revealed that some individuals posing as bodaboda operators are behind recent incidents of arson, vehicle torching, and violent attacks targeting motorists and public transport vehicles.

“We have observed a disturbing pattern, especially in Nairobi, Nyanza, and Western Kenya, where criminals are increasingly using the bodaboda sector as a cover to commit crimes,” Murkomen said. “Some of these incidents are clearly organized, not spontaneous acts of anger or protest.”

The CS cited a rise in cases of vehicles being set ablaze by bodaboda riders during altercations or traffic disputes, warning that the government will no longer tolerate criminal conduct disguised as economic activity.

Murkomen announced that his ministry, in collaboration with the National Police Service (NPS) and county governments, has initiated a nationwide audit and vetting exercise of bodaboda operators to weed out criminals and restore discipline in the sector.

“The bodaboda industry employs thousands of hardworking Kenyans and plays a key role in the transport economy. However, we will not allow rogue elements to tarnish its image or compromise public safety,” he said.

The CS said the ongoing security operations will also target unregistered and unlicensed bodaboda groups, which have been blamed for coordinated acts of violence in urban and peri-urban areas.

He further disclosed that the government will reintroduce structured training and registration programmes for all riders, ensuring they are properly licensed and insured before being allowed on the roads.

Murkomen urged bodaboda associations and SACCOs to work closely with the authorities to identify and report criminals infiltrating their ranks.

“This is not a war against bodaboda riders. It is a war against criminals who are using the sector as a shield to commit crimes. Law-abiding riders have nothing to fear,” he assured.

The government has in the past carried out crackdowns to sanitize the sector, particularly after a spate of violent incidents in major towns. In 2022, similar operations led to the arrest of hundreds of riders and the registration of thousands of others across the country.

Murkomen said the renewed efforts aim to strike a balance between promoting safe livelihoods and ensuring law and order, adding that his ministry will soon unveil a comprehensive policy framework to streamline the industry.

