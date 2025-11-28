Connect with us

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen (right) with Police IG Douglas Kanja (centre) and DIG Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli (left)/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen, Kanja sued over Natembeya, Khalwale security detail withdrawal

In his suit, Julius Ogogoh argued that the withdrawal was unconstitutional, politically motivated, and done without due process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28 – A petitioner has sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja over the withdrawal the security details of Tans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

He is seeking a court order quashing the decision to withdraw the security details and compelling their immediate reinstatement. The suit argues that:

He contended that neither Natembeya or Khalwale were charged with any offence, nor had they been notified of any ongoing investigation that would warrant removal of their security.

He further observed that the withdrawal appeared selective — other similar public officers reportedly continue to enjoy security — making the action discriminatory and suggestive of political targeting.

The security details of Natembeya and Khalwale were recalled in the early hours of Thursday, less than 48 hours before the by-elections scheduled for November 27.

Both leaders interpreted the recall as politically motivated intimidation, particularly given their active support for opposition candidates.

Natembeya described the withdrawal as an attack on his constitutional rights, saying: “security is not an offer from the government — it is a right.”

However, Murkomen defended the move, claiming that some officers attached to VIPs were implicated in misuse of firearms and collusion with criminal elements, justifying their removal to prevent potential violence. He cautioned the officers could face dismissal or criminal charges if culpable.

In this article:
