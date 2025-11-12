NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has urged newly appointed Kenyan ambassadors, high commissioners, and consul generals to uphold integrity, professionalism, and patriotism as they take up their diplomatic duties abroad.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony for the new envoys at his Railways Headquarters office, Mudavadi emphasized that the essence of diplomacy lies in service and dedication to the nation’s welfare, calling on the diplomats to approach their assignments with humility and a deep sense of national duty.

“The true measure of a good diplomat lies in their integrity, professionalism, patriotism, and commitment to advancing the welfare of our people as they serve Kenya across the world,” Mudavadi said.

He presented certificates to the envoys following their successful completion of pre-departure training at the Foreign Service Academy, congratulating them on their appointment by President William Ruto.

Mudavadi reminded the new envoys that representing Kenya abroad is not merely a position of prestige but “a solemn responsibility to serve with excellence and purpose.”

Trade diplomacy

The Prime Cabinet Secretary placed particular emphasis on trade diplomacy, describing it as the cornerstone of Kenya’s global engagement and a key driver of economic growth and job creation.

“With our youthful population presenting both immense potential and the challenge of unemployment, our envoys must champion innovative partnerships and attract people-centered investments that generate jobs and expand opportunities for Kenyans,” he said.

Mudavadi directed the diplomats to anchor their work on Sessional Paper No. 1 of 2025, which outlines Kenya’s modern foreign policy and strategic direction.

He said a strong grasp of this framework would ensure alignment with the nation’s priorities, including economic transformation, diaspora engagement, peacebuilding, and climate diplomacy.

He also urged them to base their decisions on credible data and evidence to ensure informed, effective, and accountable diplomacy.

Mudavadi commended the Foreign Service Academy for delivering a well-structured training programme that equipped the envoys with critical knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of modern diplomacy.

He lauded the facilitators for instilling professionalism, discipline, and a results-oriented mindset among the new diplomats.