MPs critiquing govt will face uphill task in 2027, Kindiki warns

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged the residents of Mt. Kenya region to continue supporting the Kenya Kwanza administration to enable them benefit from the development projects being undertaken across the country.

He called for tolerance and unity among the leaders saying that abusive language and divisive politics is detrimental to development.

“Don’t assume we are quiet, just because you are making noise. They say, don’t see a lion drenched in rain and think it’s a cat.”

“We have been drenched out there looking for roads, looking for water, we have been drenched looking for markets. Now, when the whistle is blown, you feel the heat,… But for now, (we focus on) water, roads, electricity, education, so that we ensure we get those things that we were promised,”

He was speaking during a youth empowerment forum in Mathira,Nyeri County where he cautioned the leaders who have been going round the country spreading hate and empty rhetoric and undermining the track record of the Ruto Administration that they will face an uphill task when the elections campaigns begin

According to Kindiki who has served as a two term Senator and Deputy Speaker, MPs are elected to go and look for all those development matters in Nairobi, from the President, from the central government.

“Therefore, if an MP starts making a showing off and using insults, he will look like a hero. But the people in his constituency will suffer.This is because while roads are being built elsewhere, water is being installed, electricity is being installed, if his job is to insult the government, insult the President, insult everyone, he will not get any development,” Kindiki asserted.

“The DP added: “Those who have chosen matters of insults, let them continue. When election day arrives, they will not be asked how many people you insulted?. They will not be asked who the important person you insulted was. They will be asked: where are the roads, where are the markets? Where is the electricity?