Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

MP Nabwera Calls for Probe Into alleged Abduction of Munyuki High School Principal

The MP told journalists in Nairobi that the principal has been missing since November 3 and has not communicated with his family or colleagues.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Lugari Member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera has appealed to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohammed Amin, to launch investigations into the whereabouts of Munyuki High School Principal, Simon Isiaho Shange, who was allegedly abducted six days ago.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the MP told journalists in Nairobi that the principal has been missing since November 3 and has not communicated with his family or colleagues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Omari said that on the day of his disappearance, the principal was involved in a road accident before being taken away by unknown individuals to an undisclosed location.

“The whereabouts of Mr. Shange remain unknown, and my client has instructed me to request immediate action by the DCI to establish the truth behind his disappearance,” said Omari.

The lawyer further revealed that he has received instructions from the MP to file a defamation suit against three bloggers who have linked Nabwera to the alleged abduction.

Omari named the bloggers Peter Amunga, George Opunga Tamata, and Simon Asievela, saying they had published posts on X (formerly Twitter) suggesting that the MP was behind the incident.

“We have issued demand letters to the three bloggers to pull down the defamatory posts or face legal action. If they fail to comply, we will seek Sh20 million in damages from each for defamation,” Omari stated.

He added that he has formally written to the DCI seeking speedy investigations into the incident to uncover the circumstances surrounding the principal’s disappearance.

Omari also clarified that MP Nabwera is currently in the United Kingdom, where he is attending a parliamentary conference.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Parents Urged to Be Vigilant Over Teenagers During Long Holidays

PS Muthoni said data from her ministry shows that children are increasingly vulnerable to peer pressure and risky behaviour during extended school breaks.

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s John Lagat Elected President of the East African Insurance Brokers Association

The meeting brought together industry leaders and representatives from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi to deepen regional collaboration.

27 minutes ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya Lauded for Pioneering Urban Climate Resilience and Social Housing Initiatives

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said on Saturday that Kenya continues to collaborate closely with local and international partners to ensure the success of these...

47 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

City Hall moves to Institutionalize School Feeding Through New Policy Framework

The policy seeks to officially institutionalize the Dishi na County program, ensuring that all learners across Nairobi have permanent, legal access to nutritious, safe,...

1 hour ago

Africa

Museveni brands Kenyan activists ‘riot experts’ after 38-day detention

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has accused Kenyan activists Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo of being “riot experts” linked to opposition leader Bobi Wine.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Freed Activists Allege Torture During 38-Day Detention in Uganda

The pair, both affiliated with regional civil society networks, disappeared in late September while undertaking advocacy work in Kampala.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Pledges Continued Support for Elgeyo Marakwet Landslide Victims

CS Ruku said the government, through the State Department for Special Programmes, will continue to stand with Kenyans facing the effects of natural calamities...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto Commends Swift National Response to Elgeyo Marakwet Landslide

Mrs. Ruto said the tragedy had deeply saddened the nation but also revealed the country’s compassion and unity in times of crisis.

20 hours ago