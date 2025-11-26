Connect with us

KeNHA emphasized that toll fees will be determined under a regulated tariff framework to ensure they remain affordable, while allowing the private partner to recover investment and maintenance costs during the concession period.

Motorists diverted to alternative routes ahead of Friday’s Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit launch

An advisory issued on Wednesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) cautioned road users to anticipate significant congestion as President William Ruto prepares to launch the dualling of the 175-kilometre highway this Friday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 26 – Motorists planning to use the Rironi–Nakuru–Mau Summit (A8) Highway have been advised to reschedule their travel or seek alternative routes ahead of expected traffic disruptions.

In an advisory issued on Wednesday, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) cautioned road users to anticipate significant congestion as President William Ruto prepares to launch the dualling of the 175-kilometre highway this Friday.

KeNHA has recommended several alternative routes for motorists, including:Ngong – Suswa – Narok – Mau Narok – Njoro – Nakuru or Nairobi – Thika – Magumu – Njabini – Ol Kalou – Nakuru.

Additional options include the Nakuru – Kampi ya Moto – Ravine – Makutano route, as well as the Nakuru – Njoro – Molo – Mau Summit** corridor.

The authority urged motorists to plan accordingly to avoid delays and ensure smooth traffic flow during the event.

The two projects, covering approximately 233 kilometres from Rironi to Mau Summit and Rironi to Naivasha, form a key section of the Northern Corridor, Kenya’s most important trade route linking Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Eldoret, and Malaba, and connecting to Uganda and the wider East African region.

President Ruto has described the project as transformative for transport and trade between Nairobi and western Kenya.

Speaking after a meeting China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) President Zhang Bingman at State House last week, President Ruto said the upgrade would ease decades of congestion, delays, and frequent accidents along the busy corridor.

