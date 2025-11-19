Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

County News

Mosiria Moved to Citizen Engagement in Sakaja’s Cabinet Re-organisation

Governor Sakaja said the reshuffle, guided by Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, aims to boost service delivery and enhance county operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Environment Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has been moved to head the Citizen Engagement and Customer Service docket in a cabinet reorganisation announced by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The Environment docket will now be headed by Hibrahim Otieno, who previously served in the Medical Facilities docket.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Godfrey Akumali has been transferred from the Business and Hustler Opportunities department to the Housing and Urban Renewal department.

Clement Rapudo, who previously led the City Culture, Arts, and Tourism sector, has been moved to the Smart Nairobi sector.

Wilson Gakuya will now head the Digital Economy and Start-Ups docket, while Zipporah Mwangi has been reassigned to City Culture, Arts, and Tourism.

Governor Sakaja said the reshuffle, guided by Section 45(5) of the County Governments Act, 2012, aims to boost service delivery and enhance county operations.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Facts: Kenya’s new SIM rules and the biometric data controversy

The 2025 SIM-card registration regulations list sensitive biometric identifiers like DNA and retinal scans — but do not require telcos to collect them. Here...

21 minutes ago

EAC

Somalia Seeks Kenya’s Help in Resolving EALA Nomination Impasse at Regional Court

Wetang’ula revealed the request after hosting Somalia’s Speaker, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur, who paid him a courtesy call at Parliament Buildings.

40 minutes ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome forms Standing Committee to Boost Small Claims Court Reforms

Since its launch in 2021, the Court has unlocked over 21 billion Shillings back into the economy, supporting traders, farmers, and small businesses nationwide.

1 hour ago

Featured

IEBC Committee to Rule on Violence Impacting Kasipul By-Election Campaigns

In a preliminary ruling delivered on Monday after hearing four complaints related to the upcoming by-election, the Committee advised ODM’s Boyd Were, MDG’s Collins...

3 hours ago

Drought Mitigation

WFP prioritises feeding 110 million of the hungriest in 2026

According to WFP’s 2026 Global Outlook, a staggering 318 million people face crisis levels of hunger or worse next year - more than double...

12 hours ago

Headlines

ODM Life Members demand Oburu’s resignation as Party Leader

The ODM Life Members claim Oburu and a select group have ignored due process, sidelined loyal members and breached Article 6.2.2(b) of the Party...

17 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Opposition Alliance taps Zein Abubakar to develop Presidential Candidate selection plan

"The Secretariat will sit together and come up with a formula that will be agreed upon by The Principals," Mbui said.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruku dismisses ‘stupid’ claims Gachagua visited his grandmother in Mbeere

Public Service CS Geoffrey Ruku has dismissed as false claims that DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua visited his grandmother’s homestead during campaigns in Mbeere North,...

19 hours ago