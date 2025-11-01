Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali shared undated images on his meetings with Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka/Mohammed Ali on X

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Mohammed Ali Dismisses Claims of Endorsing Governor Nassir for 2027

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Mombasa County gubernatorial hopeful and Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has dismissed reports suggesting he has abandoned his quest for the county’s top seat in favour of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, termed the claims as baseless propaganda meant to mislead residents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“A rumour has surfaced claiming that I have come into an agreement with Mombasa’s Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to support his second term in office in 2027. With the zero development record he has shown, the only conversation I will hold with him is how he needs to pack up and go home,” the MP said on twitter.

The outspoken legislator, who has been a vocal critic of Nassir’s administration, accused his opponents of attempting to derail his political momentum through misinformation.

“To the propagandists: your work will be difficult this time round because Mombasa people will not fall for theatrics. They are desperate for change, and change is coming,” he declared

Ali has in recent months intensified his criticism of the Mombasa County leadership, accusing it of failing to deliver on key development promises and neglecting residents’ needs.

Political pundits says the coastal political dynamics have changed since the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and are now appearing to favour Mohammed Ali, who has declared interest in the county’s top seat.

In Febuary this year,Nyali MP for the first time hinted he will run for Mombasa governor after years of political moves that suggested his interest.

Ali, who has been recovering in silence from a knee injury he suffered in December, said the time has come for politicians in Mombasa to be taught how to do development politics.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Households Displaced, Roads Cut Off as Kenya Battles Worsening Floods

In a statement, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that the evacuation is necessary to protect lives and minimize the destruction of property.

1 hour ago

Headlines

JKUAT Shuts Down Classes indefinitely as University Staff Strike Bites

“Due to the ongoing industrial action… which has adversely affected the normal operations of academic programmes, a Special Meeting of Senate held on Thursday,...

7 hours ago

County News

UDA scoops two seats ahead of Nov 27 mini-polls as IEBC declares ‘no contest’

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November...

9 hours ago

County News

At least Nine Dead in Elgeyo Marakwet Floods and Mudslide

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge said the worst-hit area was Chesongoch, where seven people perished, while another two died in the Embobut/Embolot...

10 hours ago

Headlines

Owalo pushes for Gen-Z Inclusion in future-ready workplaces

Owalo emphasized that Gen Z, the first truly digital generation, is reshaping workplace culture with demands for authenticity, inclusivity, and purpose-driven work.

12 hours ago

AGRICULTURE

KTDA Flags Off Fertilizer Consignment to Boost Tea Production

“This consignment marks the beginning of a series of deliveries that will ensure our farmers receive fertilizer in good time. Another 33,000 metric tonnes...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Oluga Urges Churches to Champion Social Health Authority registration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga has called on churches across Kenya to use their platforms to encourage faithful...

1 day ago

Featured

Ruto Will Honour Broad-Based Deal with ODM Despite Raila’s demise – DP Kindiki

The DP reiterated that in the Broadbased arrangement, the ODM Candidates will be supported in Ugunja, Magarini as the UDA Candidates will be supported...

1 day ago