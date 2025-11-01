Mohammed Ali Dismisses Claims of Endorsing Governor Nassir for 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1- Mombasa County gubernatorial hopeful and Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali has dismissed reports suggesting he has abandoned his quest for the county’s top seat in favour of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, termed the claims as baseless propaganda meant to mislead residents ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“A rumour has surfaced claiming that I have come into an agreement with Mombasa’s Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to support his second term in office in 2027. With the zero development record he has shown, the only conversation I will hold with him is how he needs to pack up and go home,” the MP said on twitter.

The outspoken legislator, who has been a vocal critic of Nassir’s administration, accused his opponents of attempting to derail his political momentum through misinformation.

“To the propagandists: your work will be difficult this time round because Mombasa people will not fall for theatrics. They are desperate for change, and change is coming,” he declared

Ali has in recent months intensified his criticism of the Mombasa County leadership, accusing it of failing to deliver on key development promises and neglecting residents’ needs.

Political pundits says the coastal political dynamics have changed since the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and are now appearing to favour Mohammed Ali, who has declared interest in the county’s top seat.

In Febuary this year,Nyali MP for the first time hinted he will run for Mombasa governor after years of political moves that suggested his interest.

Ali, who has been recovering in silence from a knee injury he suffered in December, said the time has come for politicians in Mombasa to be taught how to do development politics.