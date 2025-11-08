Migratory Osprey From Russia Rescued in Siaya After Long Journey

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 7 — An Osprey, a long-distance migratory bird of prey from Russia and other parts of Europe, has landed in Kenya, captivating both locals and wildlife experts after being rescued from a fishing net in Ugingo Village, Usigu Sub-location, Siaya County.

The bird, which feeds mainly on fish, was discovered early Friday morning by local fishermen who noticed it struggling after becoming entangled in their net. Upon closer inspection, they found that the bird bore a Russian identification tag on its left leg—part of a global tracking effort to study migration patterns and promote bird conservation.

The fishermen carefully freed the bird and took it to the home of Joanes Oraro, drawing crowds of curious residents. Village elder Eric Omuok confirmed that the community acted quickly to safeguard the rare visitor.

Responding swiftly, a Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) team from Siaya, led by Deputy County Warden Byatt Shikanga, took charge of the situation.

The exhausted traveler from the Palaearctic region was safely secured and placed under professional care.

Under the direction of Isaac Lekolool, Head of the KWS Veterinary Department, and Simon Thomsett, a leading raptor specialist from the Kenya Bird of Prey Trust, the bird was transported to the Raptor Centre in Soysambu Conservancy for medical examination, monitoring, and rehabilitation. Once fully recovered, it will be released back into the wild to continue its migratory journey.

KWS thanked the Siaya community for their vigilance and partnership, noting that such cooperation is vital to wildlife conservation efforts across the country. The agency also acknowledged the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) and Kenya Bird of Prey Trust (KBPT) for their ongoing collaboration in avian conservation.

“This remarkable visitor reminds us of the extraordinary journeys migratory birds make and the shared natural heritage that connects nations,” KWS said in a statement.

Members of the public are encouraged to report injured or stranded wildlife through the KWS toll-free number 0800 597 000, via WhatsApp on 0726 610509, or at the nearest KWS station for prompt response.