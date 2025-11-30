Mega Dam Programme to Strengthen Food Security and Trade – President Ruto

GARISSA, Kenya, Nov 30 – President William Ruto has announced that the ongoing construction of 50 mega dams will irrigate 1.5 million acres of land in northern Kenya and the Coast, positioning the two regions as new agricultural production hubs.

Speaking in Masalani, Ijara Constituency in Garissa County during the wedding ceremony of Mohammed Noordin Mohamed Y. Haji—son of National Intelligence Service Director-General Noordin Haji—the President said the dams will convert areas previously classified as low agricultural potential into high-output farming zones.

“In our plan for placing 2.5 million acres of land under irrigation, 1.5 million of those will be from Northern Kenya and the Coast regions,” he said, adding that food production will become predictable, stable and year-round through irrigation.

President Ruto singled out the High Grand Falls Dam along River Tana in Tharaka-Nithi and Kitui counties as one of the flagship projects. Once complete, it will channel water to Garissa while supporting irrigation on 300,000–400,000 acres, making it one of the country’s largest agricultural zones.

He noted that Kenya currently relies on only 15% of its arable land that receives reliable rainfall.

“It is time to expand from that 15 per cent… to the remaining 85 per cent that has no rainfall by storing water for irrigation,” he added.

The President also outlined major infrastructure investments in the region, revealing that 410km Lamu–Ijara–Garissa–Garbatula Road is halfway complete, 750km Isiolo–Mandera Road will be fast-tracked under the current administration and the total ongoing construction in North Eastern is expected to reach 1,100km.

He added that the national road development plan aims to tarmac 28,000km countrywide, up from 22,000km completed in the last 60 years.

“My plan is to connect the entire country. There is no transformation unless we are connected.”

The President highlighted education as the centrepiece of national development, noting that funding has risen from Sh490bn in 2021 to Sh700bn this year, equivalent to 30% of the national budget.

The investment, he said, has enabled the construction of 23,000 classrooms, the ongoing development of 1,600 science laboratories, hiring of 100,000 new teachers and increased funding for colleges and universities

While in Masalani, Ruto officially opened Yusuf Haji Girls Secondary School, handed over a school bus, and laid the foundation for its Phase II expansion.

He also launched the construction of 376 Affordable Housing units in Ijara, and announced 32 new classrooms for schools near the housing site as well as the upgrade of Masalani Hospital as well as the establishment of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in the area.

President Ruto further attributed recent by-election victories to unity within the ruling coalition, noting that joint candidates secured seats in Ugunja, Kasipul, Malava, Banisa, Magarini, Mbeere North and Baringo.

“The last by-elections have demonstrated what unity can do,” he said, vowing to continue building broad political cooperation.

Health CS Aden Duale praised the President for improving access to identification documents in the region, saying previous administrations had marginalised communities in the North.

Also present were National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Governors Nathif Jama and Abdulswamad Nassir, Senators Oburu Odinga and Ledama Olekina, among other leaders.