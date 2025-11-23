Maraga calls Ruto’s bluff as he releases five point economy revamp plan

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has unveiled a five-point agenda aimed at revamping the economy.

Maraga announced that he would shrink the cost of politics, hard-capping debt service near Ksh 600 billion, cancelling fraudulent or idle contracts, and freezing non-essential borrowing.

On job creation, the 2027 presidential hopeful said he would introduce reforms intended to allow the capital markets to play their rightful role in nation-building and allowing free-flowing capital to boost productivity and investment.

He also vowed to remove unnecessary regulations, hiking the cost of doing business in Kenya.

“We will introduce the National Youth Apprenticeship program, which will fund upskilling for youth ages 18–30, with employer rebates and guaranteed placements—with a projected 4 million youth working by Year 3, yielding an estimated Ksh576 billion per year in new revenue once scaled,” he explained.

On labour mobility, Maraga vowed to prioritise implementing an infrastructure to unlock immense wealth through Kenya’s intellectual property rights, which will play a key role in producing and exporting ideas, patented inventions, products, and services.

“I will face corruption head-on. We do not need new laws. We just have to implement the law, starting with me. My family and I will not do business with government. As my record on digitisation shows during my tenure as Chief Justice, we will digitise all procurement and government business,” the former CJ said.

He concluded by stating that his administration will pursue aggressive prosecution and recoveries if a bid to eradicate corrupt practices in Kenya.