Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

crime

Manhunt Launched After 4 Robbery with Violence Suspects Escape from Wamba Police Cells in Samburu

Officers discovered the breakout during a routine cell inspection.

Published

SAMBURU, Kenya, Nov 6 – Police in Wamba, Samburu County, have launched a manhunt for five suspects who escaped from custody early Wednesday morning under unclear circumstances.

According to a police report, the escape occurred at Wamba Police Station, where the suspects were being held on various charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Police said one inmate shouted that a fellow prisoner had collapsed inside a cell that was holding fifteen suspects.

When the report office personnel opened the cell door to check, the inmates overpowered him, forcefully pushing the door open, knocking him down, and fleeing in different directions.

“As a result, the officer sustained soft tissue injuries on the right side of the head, hand, and knee,” the report stated.

Another officer, who was returning his firearm to the armoury, reportedly fired two rounds from his AK-47 rifle in an attempt to stop the escape, but the suspects managed to evade capture.

The fugitives have been identified as Lengida Lekila, Joseph Lokolol, and Lunchan Lesamana, all charged with robbery with violence, and Jackson Lesurmati, who faced charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

Police have since mounted a manhunt to trace and re-arrest the escapees.

“We have deployed a multi-agency team to pursue the escapees. We urge members of the public to provide any information that may assist in their arrest,” the report stated..

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects may have broken the cell door using improvised tools, though police have not ruled out the possibility of internal collusion.

Authorities have since launched an internal probe into how the suspects managed to flee from the station without being detected.

The Wamba incident adds to a series of jailbreaks reported in various parts of the country in recent months, raising concerns over the state of security in police holding facilities.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ogamba Clarifies Boarding Fees in Public Schools Remain Unchanged at Sh22,244

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary JuliusOgamba has dismissed reports claiming that the government has revised boarding school fees for public secondary...

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Partners with Religious Leaders in Nandi to Combat Alcohol and Drug Abuse

Mairori described religious leaders as “commanders on the frontline of a battle for the very soul of our communities.”

45 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto, German Chancellor Merz Discuss Peace in Africa and Bilateral Labour Pact in Phone conversation

The discussion focused on regional peace and security, with both leaders expressing concern over persistent instability in parts of the Horn of Africa, Sudan,...

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Gifts Raila’s Family With Cows During Bondo Visit to Mourn Him

Kalonzo said the gesture symbolized respect, unity, and long-standing friendship between the Kamba and Luo communities.

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

Public universities issue resumption notices to learners after UASU ends 7-week strike

Kenyatta University and JKUAT among public universities resuming classes after a Sh7.8bn deal ended a seven-week lecturers’ strike, ensuring full pay and reinstatement.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kihoto Residents Sue State Over Years of Flooding, Accuse Govt of Rights Violations

The petitioners are suing on behalf of hundreds of displaced residents, accusing the govt of failing to act on repeated warnings and policy recommendations...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Nairobi Governor Kidero Acquitted in Sh213mn Corruption Case

Kidero was acquitted under Section 210 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bridging the Gap: From Grade 10 to Senior School Preparedness

Founded in 2001, Golden Elite now boasts five campuses and a fully-fledged junior and senior school model that mirrors global standards.

4 hours ago