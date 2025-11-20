Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar to visit Kenya to boost diplomacy and trade

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 20 – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to make a two-day official visit to Kenya from Sunday to Monday as part of a three-nation tour ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa.

President William Ruto said Anwar’s visit is expected to culminate in bilateral talks, followed by MoU exchanges focusing on trade, investment, technology exchange, and cooperation in education.

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s Senior Press Secretary, said Anwar will be accompanied by senior officials and a Malaysian business delegation on a special chartered Malaysia Airlines flight.

The Malaysian PM who is currently in Ethiopia hailed the growing Malaysia–Africa ties in key sectors, including trade, agri-business, and education, and expressed optimism that both sides will continue to benefit from expanded cooperation across multiple areas.

Anwar is also set to deliver the keynote address at the Malaysia–Africa Higher Education Forum, attend the Malaysia–Kenya Business Forum and meet Malaysia’s diaspora and alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme.

Anwar and the Malaysian delegation are expected to return to Kuala Lumpur on November 25.