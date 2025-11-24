Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Malaysia PM hails Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme for providing decent homes for the poor.

The Malaysian PM made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hailed Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, saying the country is taking the lead in providing decent homes for low-income families.

Ibrahim made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Malaysian premier arrived in the country yesterday for a two-day visit aimed at highlighting more than 60 years of close cooperation between the two nations in trade, education, tourism, and investment.

President Ruto, on his part, used the dinner to reflect on his ambition to elevate Kenya from a struggling economy to a first-world nation.

“Malaysia’s journey continues to inspire us and proves that discipline, focus, and bold leadership can transform a nation,” he said during the banquet.

President Ruto noted that, drawing from this inspiration, his administration recently announced a KSh5 trillion vision to boost agriculture through large-scale irrigation, build better roads and energy systems, and open real opportunities across the country.

“This is a clear and practical path to help Kenya become a first-world economy that lifts our people from poverty and creates wealth for shared prosperity,” the Head of State said.

He added that Malaysian companies have shown interest in contributing to Kenya’s housing and infrastructure plans, signalling new opportunities for investment in transformative sectors.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

Uganda Invited to Buy Stake in Kenya Pipeline Company shares as Ruto Pushes Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23-Kenya has formally invited Uganda to acquire a significant stake in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC), in what President William Ruto...

5 hours ago

EAC

Kenya, Uganda vow cross border cooperation to Build Value Chains, Expand Regional Manufacturing Capacity

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – President William Ruto and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni have committed to fostering cross-border collaboration in strategic sectors such...

8 hours ago

EAC

President Ruto Affirms Uganda’s Uninterrupted Access to the Sea, Dismissing ‘Naysayers’

President Ruto emphasized that Uganda’s access to the sea through Kenya is not under threat, noting that both governments were actively strengthening the very...

14 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

Devki Chairman Raval calls for 20 year presidency for Ruto

"William Ruto should lead for the next 20 years or more, although the constitution does not allow it. The last time I said this,...

15 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Maraga calls Ruto’s bluff as he releases five point economy revamp plan

the 2027 presidential hopeful said he would introduce reforms intended to allow the capital markets to play their rightful role in nation-building and allowing...

16 hours ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Sh72 Million bhang seized, traffickers nabbed in Mombasa

An inspection of the truck uncovered 50 sacks containing rolls of bhang wrapped in khaki paper, weighing a total of 2,400 kilograms.

16 hours ago

Headlines

Tributes pour in following the death of former Cabinet Minister and Mbooni MP Joseph Munyao

"DP mourns Hon. Joseph Munyao, EGH, our esteemed co-founder, Party Leader, and Patron. A distinguished statesman, former MP and Minister, he guided our Party...

19 hours ago

Headlines

First Lady Rachel Champions Cycling as Key to a Cleaner, Healthier Kenya

Speaking at the 2025 Ceder Sports Academy cycling Race in Uasin Gichu county, Mrs Ruto said there is lot of benefits accrued from cycling

20 hours ago