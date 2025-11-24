Malaysia PM hails Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme for providing decent homes for the poor.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has hailed Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme, saying the country is taking the lead in providing decent homes for low-income families.

Ibrahim made the remarks during a State Banquet held in his honour by President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

The Malaysian premier arrived in the country yesterday for a two-day visit aimed at highlighting more than 60 years of close cooperation between the two nations in trade, education, tourism, and investment.

President Ruto, on his part, used the dinner to reflect on his ambition to elevate Kenya from a struggling economy to a first-world nation.

“Malaysia’s journey continues to inspire us and proves that discipline, focus, and bold leadership can transform a nation,” he said during the banquet.

President Ruto noted that, drawing from this inspiration, his administration recently announced a KSh5 trillion vision to boost agriculture through large-scale irrigation, build better roads and energy systems, and open real opportunities across the country.

“This is a clear and practical path to help Kenya become a first-world economy that lifts our people from poverty and creates wealth for shared prosperity,” the Head of State said.

He added that Malaysian companies have shown interest in contributing to Kenya’s housing and infrastructure plans, signalling new opportunities for investment in transformative sectors.