Prof. Makau Mutua.

NATIONAL NEWS

Makau Mutua: “No One Will Inherit Raila Odinga”

Mutua said Raila’s political legacy cannot simply be passed down or replicated overnight.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Political analyst and scholar Makau Mutua has dismissed the notion that anyone can inherit Orange Democtratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga’s political influence, saying the veteran politician’s stature was built through decades of struggle, sacrifice, and resilience.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Mutua said Raila’s political legacy cannot simply be passed down or replicated overnight, warning those eyeing to take over his position must be prepared to invest years of hard work and commitment to the public good.

“No one — and I mean nobody — can or will inherit Raila Odinga,” Mutua wrote. “Those who aspire to his stature will have to work as hard as he did — and for as long — to become towering political figures. Great leadership isn’t ginned up as if in a microwave.”

Mutua, a close ally of the former Prime Minister and a key figure in his 2022 presidential campaign secretariat, emphasized that Raila’s influence in Kenyan politics was earned through relentless activism, imprisonment, and leadership over several decades.

He argued that Raila remains one of the few leaders in the country whose political authority stems from a deep connection with the masses and an unwavering commitment to democracy and justice.

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation within the Azimio coalition about Raila’s succession, with several senior politicians seen as potential heirs to his political mantle ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Mutua’s comments appear to reaffirm Raila’s singular status within Kenya’s political landscape, describing him as a “towering” figure whose leadership legacy can only be matched through comparable struggle and endurance.

