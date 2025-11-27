Connect with us

Magarini By-Election: Residents Chase Away Kilifi South MP Over Unauthorized Presence

Published

MAGARINI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Residents of Kanagoni in Magarini Constituency reportedly chased away Kilifi South MP Ken Chonga Thursday, alleging that he was acting as an unauthorised agent at a local polling station during the ongoing by-election.

Witnesses said Chonga arrived at the polling centre purportedly to observe voting activities but was confronted by residents who claimed he did not have the proper authority to be present.

Tensions escalated before he left the station without incident.

The by-election in Magarini is being conducted under tight security, with police deployed to polling stations to maintain order and prevent disruptions.

Election officials reiterated that only accredited agents and observers are permitted inside polling stations, in accordance with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) regulations.

The incident underscores the heightened sensitivities and vigilance among residents to ensure that the voting process remains credible and free from interference.

Voting continues across the constituency under police supervision, with election officers urging all participants to adhere to legal procedures and respect the rights of voters.

