A growing international campaign seeks to stamp out female genital mutilation (FGM) -- this sign is in Katabok village, northeastern Uganda

Capital Health

Maasai Elders in Narok and Kajiado endorse end of FGM and Child Marriage

The declaration was issued during the launch of the 16 Days of National Activism Against Gender-Based Violence at Suswa Girls’ Secondary School in Narok County.First Lady Rachel Ruto, local Maasai leaders, and national partners were among those in attendance.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Maasai elders from Kajiado and Narok counties have made a historic declaration to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and child marriage, marking a significant cultural shift in the protection of girls’ rights.

The elders announced that they will lead intergenerational dialogues to strengthen community accountability and champion legal, policy, and cultural reforms.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Ruto said the country was rewriting a future of hope and progress, breaking free from cycles of harm and suffering.

“Today, we launch something beautiful. Something intimate. Something deeply African. We launch the My Dear Daughter Campaign, a movement of mothers, fathers, mentors, and youth declaring that every daughter deserves to walk into womanhood with dignity, not scars,” she said.

She described the elders’ declaration as a national turning point, noting that the Maasai community was taking ownership of change, following in the footsteps of the Samburu, Pokot, and Sabaot communities.

“This is a national love letter from Kenya to her girls, assuring them that their dreams matter and are valid. Today is different, because today, we are not standing in silence; we are standing in defiance,” she added.

Mrs. Ruto highlighted national progress, noting that FGM prevalence has declined from 21 percent in 2014 to 15 percent in 2022.

“This is encouraging and commendable—but it is not enough. The eradication of FGM is not optional. It is not negotiable. It is a cornerstone of the Kenya Kwanza Government’s Women’s Agenda,” she said.

Calling on parents to be the frontline defenders of girls’ rights, the First Lady urged:“To our fathers: protect your daughters with the same strength you use to lead your homes. To our mothers: speak boldly, teach fearlessly, and stand bravely.”

She noted that in 22 counties, prevalence rates remain unacceptably high.

“FGM and child marriage are not cultural events. They are not rites of passage. They are violations—they are violence. They steal innocence, agency, and the promise of life itself.”

