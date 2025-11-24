Connect with us

LSK Presidency race heats up as Kabata declares bid to succeed Faith Odhiambo

Kabata says his administration will provide a clean principled campaign and leadership focused on Rule of Law, Integrity and Engagement.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – Law Society of Kenya Vice-President Mwaura Kabata has become the latest candidate to thrown his hat into the contest to becoming the next President of the advocates group.

“I therefore commit myself, boldly and without hesitation to safeguarding the unity of the Bar, strengthening our collective defence of the rule of law, and advancing, with courage and conviction: the welfare of our members, the cause of human rights, and accountable governance across our beloved country,” Kabata said.

He joins Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama who recently declared his candidature.

This will be Kanjama’s second attempt at the LSK’s top job.

He previously contested the presidency in 2020, when Nelson Havi emerged victorious.

In that election, Havi secured 2,675 votes, while Kanjama garnered 1,246, losing by a margin of 1,429 votes

Incumbent President Faith Odhiambo, who assumed office in March 2024, is expected to complete her two-year unrenewable term in March 2026.

