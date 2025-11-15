High-stakes 2026 LSK presidential vote shapes up with Kanjama, Wanyama confirming bids

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 — The race to succeed Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo has formally begun, with Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama and leading legal strategist Peter Wanyama declaring their candidacies.

The two confirmed bids set the stage for a high-stakes contest in 2026 given LSK provision of a single-term presidency.

The announcements come amid heightened debate over the autonomy of the society following Odhiambo’s controversial acceptance of an appointment — and subsequent resignation — to a government-appointed compensation panel, a move that has sharpened scrutiny of LSK’s relationship with the State.

On Friday, Advocate Charles Kanjama formally unveiled his bid for the 2026–2028 term, pledging a principled campaign anchored on the rule of law, ethical leadership, and improved welfare for members.

“After thoughtful consideration and counsel, I will run for President of the Law Society of Kenya (2026–28). The time is ripe for a clean, principled campaign,” he said.

The 2026 bid will mark Kanjama’s second attempt for the top seat. He last contested in 2020, losing to Nelson Havi, who garnered 2,675 votes against his 1,246.

On November 7, Peter Wanyama, who finished second in the 2024 LSK election, also announced his bid, framing himself as the reformist candidate ready to deliver “strategic, purposeful, and strong leadership.”

Consultations

Wanyama said his decision followed a year-long consultation with more than 5,000 lawyers across the country.

Wanyama has escalated his campaign, including consultative meetings with lawyers in Mombasa this week/FILE

“It was an intense election, which as a true democrat I was the first to concede. Our message for a strategic, purposeful, and strong bar continues to resonate. Members have asked me to complete the race,” he stated.

He emphasised that the 2026 election must be ethical and member-driven, adding that LSK requires leadership focused on strengthening practice, defending the rule of law, and safeguarding institutional independence.

Wanyama has since escalated his campaign, including consultative meetings with lawyers in Mombasa this week.

Havi endorsement

Former LSK President Nelson Havi — a dominant figure in bar politics — added momentum to the unfolding race by endorsing both candidates while stressing the centrality of the presidency.

“We need a President out of Kanjama or Wanyama. Either of them needs a Kamende for Vice President — a peer intellectually and financially,” he said.

Havi argued that while government influence in Council elections is inevitable, the presidency and vice presidency remain the most consequential positions for protecting the society’s independence.

“The Government will no doubt have its minimum of six Council Members. No need to worry about it. We must get it right on the President and Vice President,” he said.

The unfolding contest is heavily coloured by the controversy surrounding outgoing President Faith Odhiambo, who rose to national prominence during the 2024 Gen Z protests for her criticism of state overreach.

Her brief acceptance of a government appointment — and the backlash that followed — has intensified calls for an LSK leadership that can maintain a firm, independent voice in national governance.

Odhiambo was replaced on the panel by KNCHR Chairperson Claris Awuor Ogangah-Onyango, according to a Special Gazette Notice issued on November 5.

With two heavyweight contenders — both experienced, widely recognised, and boasting strong support bases — the 2026 race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive LSK elections in recent memory.

Campaign activities are expected to escalate in the coming months as members debate the bar’s independence, the direction of the society, and the leadership required to navigate an increasingly politically charged environment.