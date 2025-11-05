Connect with us

University Staff Unions End 49-Day Strike After Govt Offer

UASU Secretary-General Wasonga said the union decided to suspend the strike to allow learning to resume in all public universities.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 — University staff unions have called off their 49-day strike after reaching an agreement with the government on the release of Sh7.8 billion to settle salary arrears and implement parts of the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The deal provides for the payment of the funds in two tranches — in November 2025 and July 2026.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya University Staff Union (KUSU), and Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers (KUDHEIHA) jointly announced the suspension of the industrial action, saying the agreement paves the way for the immediate resumption of learning in all public universities.

UASU Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the unions accepted the government’s offer in good faith, describing it as a positive step toward resolving long-standing grievances over pay disparities and delayed promotions.

“We have agreed to return to work after receiving firm assurances that the government will honour its commitments within the agreed timelines,” Dr. Wasonga said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba welcomed the move, saying it would restore stability in higher learning institutions and allow students to complete their academic calendar without further disruption.

“The government remains committed to improving the welfare of university staff and ensuring quality education for all,” Ogamba stated.

Learning is expected to resume immediately across all public universities.

