NATIONAL NEWS

Lazizi Mara Limited Responds to Court Petition on Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Lazizi Mara Limited has addressed public concerns regarding The Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp, emphasizing that the matter is currently under active litigation in court.

In a statement, the company confirmed that the case is being handled under Environment and Land Petition No. E003 of 2025 and assured stakeholders that it has submitted comprehensive evidence to the courts.

Lazizi Mara Limited said it has provided documents including correspondence with Narok County dating back to 2023, the lease agreement, the Environmental Impact Assessment report with evidence of public participation, and confirmations from NEMA and the county that all due process was followed.

The company clarified that The Ritz-Carlton is neither the operator nor the owner of the facility, noting that it is the developer and operator of the project.

Lazizi Mara Limited stressed its commitment to due process and respect for the judicial system, stating it would refrain from engaging in public debate while the court proceedings continue.

The statement also highlighted delays by the petitioner in serving all listed respondents, which the company said has prolonged the court process.

Lazizi Mara Limited further reassured the public that both The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott conducted independent due diligence before granting the brand license to operate the safari camp and continue to support the company as the legal process unfolds.

“Lazizi Mara Limited remains confident in the judicial process and will continue to comply fully with the law,” the statement read.

