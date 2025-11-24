Lands Court halts eviction of Makongeni Residents and planned demolition of estate.

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24 – The Environment and Land Court has temporarily suspended the planned eviction of residents of Makongeni Estate and halting any demolition of homes.

This follows our application on behalf of the Makongeni community after the Respondents illegally disconnected water and electricity and unleashed officers to terrorize residents , actions that violated every constitutional safeguard on dignity, housing, and due process.

Justice Charles Mbogo directed the Respondents to immediately restore water and electricity, and barred them from carrying out any further evictions or demolitions pending the full hearing of the case.

The Kenya Railways Staff Retirement Benefits Scheme, the State Department for Housing and Urban Development and the Affordable Housing Board have been named as the three main respondents in the case filed by petitioners and Makongeni Residents Association.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo observed that Makongeni Estate, which is home to some 40,000 Kenyans, had been earmarked for the construction of an affordable housing project.

Residents had received notices to vacate subject to payment of Relocation Facilitation Funds, but the majority had yet to receive compensation, making the notices effectively ineffective

Makadara MP George Aladwa defended the government, saying the residents had been offered the Ksh150,000 relocation facilitation and urged them to move out to pave the way for development.

The residents were given until December 2 to vacate the houses.