Tourism players protest gateway charges under new KWS payment system

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) has raised objections to recent changes introduced by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to its park-entry payment system, terming the new model “unacceptable” and financially punitive to industry players.

KTF Chairperson Fred Odek, in a statement on Monday, said the upgraded portal — rolled out despite an existing court order — restricts payment options and imposes a hidden 5 percent “gateway fee” that only appears at the point of payment.

He described the move as “discriminatory and unlawful,” warning that it could undermine Kenya’s competitiveness as a global safari destination.

“We are not against change, but we cannot do things this way. Kenya is governed by the rule of law, and there was no public participation,” Odek said.

The federation argues that the 5 percent gateway charge, added to park-entry fees, lacks legal backing and will substantially increase operating costs for tour operators, many of whom make large daily payments to KWS.

Currently, the new payment platform supports only M-Pesa and Visa card transactions — a restriction KTF says creates bottlenecks during peak tourist seasons when card limits are often reached.

“These gateway fees are both inequitable and discriminatory as they charge different operators higher fees for the same service — the purchase of park entry tickets. Industry practice has always been to give discounts to higher volumes, not the other way around,” the federation stated.

‘Sh370mn loss’

KTF estimates that the tourism sector could lose more than Sh370 million annually in additional, unbudgeted costs stemming from these gateway fees, based on projected 2024 park-revenue figures of Sh7.41 billion.

Odek further cautioned that the charges risk damaging Kenya’s reputation among international visitors.

“These new charges risk making Kenyan safaris more expensive. Kenya is getting a bad reputation as an uncredible tour destination. Africa offers many alternatives,” he said.

The federation also accused KWS of defying a court order issued on October 1, 2025, which barred the implementation of new park-fee rates.

KTF insists KWS should have reverted to the previous eCitizen payment system pending the court’s determination.

The controversy comes amid a wider government review of park-entry fees under the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025, approved by Parliament in September.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife’s Regulatory Impact Statement, the reforms aim to increase KWS park-fee revenues from Sh7.41 billion in 2024 to Sh16.58 billion by 2028, as part of efforts to boost conservation financing.

Under the new structure, Nairobi National Park entry fees for residents were set to rise from Sh430 to Sh1,000, while non-residents would pay $80 (Sh10,360), up from $43 (Sh5,570).

Premium parks such as Amboseli and Lake Nakuru would charge Sh1,500 for locals and Sh11,660 for foreigners, while mid-tier parks like Meru and Aberdare would cost Sh800 for locals and $70 (Sh9,070) for foreigners. Hell’s Gate fees would rise to Sh500.

While the Tourism Ministry has defended the new pricing as vital for sustainability, industry stakeholders argue that hidden transaction costs and limited payment flexibility erode transparency and trust.

KTF is now calling for the immediate suspension of the 5 percent gateway fee, restoration of the previous eCitizen platform, and compliance with the court order.