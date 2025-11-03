Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The controversy comes amid a wider government review of park-entry fees under the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025, approved by Parliament in September/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Tourism players protest gateway charges under new KWS payment system

KTF Chairperson Fred Odek, in a statement on Monday, said the upgraded portal — rolled out despite an existing court order — restricts payment options and imposes a hidden 5 percent “gateway fee” that only appears at the point of payment.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 — The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) has raised objections to recent changes introduced by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to its park-entry payment system, terming the new model “unacceptable” and financially punitive to industry players.

KTF Chairperson Fred Odek, in a statement on Monday, said the upgraded portal — rolled out despite an existing court order — restricts payment options and imposes a hidden 5 percent “gateway fee” that only appears at the point of payment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He described the move as “discriminatory and unlawful,” warning that it could undermine Kenya’s competitiveness as a global safari destination.

“We are not against change, but we cannot do things this way. Kenya is governed by the rule of law, and there was no public participation,” Odek said.

The federation argues that the 5 percent gateway charge, added to park-entry fees, lacks legal backing and will substantially increase operating costs for tour operators, many of whom make large daily payments to KWS.

Currently, the new payment platform supports only M-Pesa and Visa card transactions — a restriction KTF says creates bottlenecks during peak tourist seasons when card limits are often reached.

“These gateway fees are both inequitable and discriminatory as they charge different operators higher fees for the same service — the purchase of park entry tickets. Industry practice has always been to give discounts to higher volumes, not the other way around,” the federation stated.

‘Sh370mn loss’

KTF estimates that the tourism sector could lose more than Sh370 million annually in additional, unbudgeted costs stemming from these gateway fees, based on projected 2024 park-revenue figures of Sh7.41 billion.

Odek further cautioned that the charges risk damaging Kenya’s reputation among international visitors.

“These new charges risk making Kenyan safaris more expensive. Kenya is getting a bad reputation as an uncredible tour destination. Africa offers many alternatives,” he said.

The federation also accused KWS of defying a court order issued on October 1, 2025, which barred the implementation of new park-fee rates.

KTF insists KWS should have reverted to the previous eCitizen payment system pending the court’s determination.

The controversy comes amid a wider government review of park-entry fees under the Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation) (Fees) Regulations, 2025, approved by Parliament in September.

According to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife’s Regulatory Impact Statement, the reforms aim to increase KWS park-fee revenues from Sh7.41 billion in 2024 to Sh16.58 billion by 2028, as part of efforts to boost conservation financing.

Under the new structure, Nairobi National Park entry fees for residents were set to rise from Sh430 to Sh1,000, while non-residents would pay $80 (Sh10,360), up from $43 (Sh5,570).

Premium parks such as Amboseli and Lake Nakuru would charge Sh1,500 for locals and Sh11,660 for foreigners, while mid-tier parks like Meru and Aberdare would cost Sh800 for locals and $70 (Sh9,070) for foreigners. Hell’s Gate fees would rise to Sh500.

While the Tourism Ministry has defended the new pricing as vital for sustainability, industry stakeholders argue that hidden transaction costs and limited payment flexibility erode transparency and trust.

KTF is now calling for the immediate suspension of the 5 percent gateway fee, restoration of the previous eCitizen platform, and compliance with the court order.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC obtains orders blocking Sh166mn payout in fraudulent Kiambu tender

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Rare albino antelope sighted in Kenya’s remote Sibiloi National Park

The remarkable sighting, confirmed by KWS on Monday morning, has sparked awe among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, highlighting the wonders of Kenya’s rich biodiversity.

1 week ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

‘Bahari Safi 2025.01’: Inside Kenya Navy operation that netted deadly meth consignment

The Kenya Navy, in collaboration with international partners, intercepted a stateless dhow carrying Sh8.2 billion worth of methamphetamine 630 km off the Mombasa coast....

October 26, 2025

DRUG TRAFFICKING

6 foreigners nabbed in Sh8.2bn methamphetamine seizure at Mombasa port

Police conducted a detailed inspection of the vessel on Saturday, October 25, and uncovered 769 packages of methamphetamine concealed within its compartments.

October 26, 2025

WILDLIFE

2017-2025: Oloshipa, the legendary Maasai Mara Lion, dies in fierce territorial battle

Oloshipa, the famed lion of the Rongai and Fig Tree prides in the Maasai Mara, has died following a territorial fight. Kenya Wildlife Service...

October 25, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA launches probe into police assault of 17-year-old boy in Narok

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the alleged assault and torture of a 17-year-old boy, Felix Senet ole Takuna, while...

October 24, 2025

County News

Kenya’s arid north balances conflict and compassion in cheetah encounters

From a Garissa woman who raised an orphaned cub to Wajir villagers who captured cheetahs attacking their goats, Kenya’s arid north tells a story...

October 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS relocates second rogue elephant to Tsavo East in weeks

The Kenya Wildlife Service has translocated another troublesome elephant from Makueni to Tsavo East National Park, weeks after moving a crop-raiding bull from Meru...

October 24, 2025