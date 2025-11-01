Connect with us

KTDA Flags Off Fertilizer Consignment to Boost Tea Production

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – A ship carrying 30,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer docked at the Port of Mombasa, bringing relief to thousands of smallholder tea farmers under the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the port, KTDA National Chairman, Geoffrey Chege Kirundi, said that the consignment will be distributed to farmers beginning next week.

He noted that additional shipments are already enroute to ensure timely delivery to all factories.

“This consignment marks the beginning of a series of deliveries that will ensure our farmers receive fertilizer in good time. Another 33,000 metric tonnes have already left China, while a further 36,000 tonnes are scheduled to be dispatched within the next eight days,” Kirundi said.

He added that while the ongoing short rains have slightly slowed down offloading operations, KTDA is working closely with port and logistics authorities to expedite distribution and ensure farmers receive the input in time for the ongoing season.

KTDA further explained that the delay in fertilizer arrival was caused by prolonged court cases lodged by parties who were dissatisfied with the tendering process.

“The legal dispute dragged on for about ten months, eating into valuable logistical time that could have ensured earlier delivery to our farmers,” an official with agency said.

“This is the third time in four years that court cases have delayed fertilizer procurement, and KTDA is exploring measures to mitigate such disruptions in the future.”

Farmers will access the fertilizer at a subsidized price of KSh 2,500 per 50-kg bag, following the Government’s continued support to lower input costs and boost tea production.

