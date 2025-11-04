Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

KTDA Directors Move to Reassure Farmers Over Reduced Bonuses

KTDA said total payouts to farmers nationwide reached Sh69 billion, the second highest in the agency’s history.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) directors representing the West of Rift region have moved to calm growing anxiety among farmers following disappointment over reduced bonus payments for the 2024–2025 financial year.

Speaking in Kisumu, KTDA Holdings Vice Chairman Omweno Ombasa attributed the lower earnings to global market dynamics and recent policy shifts that were beyond the agency’s control.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We understand and share the concerns expressed by our farmers regarding the reduced payment compared to last year,” Ombasa said.

“As tea farmers ourselves, we are equally disturbed by this situation, and we find it important to clarify the underlying factors and our path forward.”

Despite the decline, KTDA said total payouts to farmers nationwide reached Sh69 billion, the second highest in the agency’s history.

According to Mbasa, the dip was driven by a drop in global tea prices, a weaker U.S. dollar, and reduced green leaf production. The average price of made tea fell from Sh389 per kilogram last year to Sh309, while production declined by about 12 percent. The U.S. dollar exchange rate also weakened from Sh144 to Sh129, reducing export earnings when converted into local currency.

In the West of Rift region, earnings stood at Sh245 per kilo in Kericho, Sh209 in Bomet, Sh266 in Nyamira, Sh246 in Kisii, and Sh208 in Nandi — all reflecting sharp declines from the previous year.

Mbasa said the government’s withdrawal of the reserve price mechanism at the Mombasa Tea Auction further worsened the situation, forcing factories to sell large carryover stocks at throwaway prices.

“Initially, this tea was valued at $2.40 per kilo, but after the reserve price was lifted, some sold for as low as $0.85,” he revealed. “This was a major loss to our factories and farmers.”

He also pointed to the Tea Act 2020, which banned direct overseas sales, as another setback. Before the law took effect, many factories relied on direct exports that fetched higher and more stable returns.

“The immediate prohibition of direct sales caused a huge build-up of unsold teas,” Mbasa explained.

“When these were later offloaded through the auction, the oversupply drove prices even lower.”

Despite the headwinds, KTDA says it is implementing several measures to stabilize the sector.

These include improving leaf quality, cutting production costs through small hydropower projects, and enabling factories to access bank loans at six percent interest instead of inter-factory borrowing.

Mbasa urged farmers to remain loyal to their factories and avoid selling to unlicensed private firms offering quick-cash payments.

“These firms may promise quick money, but they destabilize organized KTDA factories and threaten the long-term stability of the tea value chain,” he cautioned.

He also thanked the Government of Kenya for its continued support through subsidies, recovery of lost funds, and modernization initiatives aimed at strengthening the tea industry.

“We are committed to transparency, collaboration, and practical solutions that will restore and grow farmer earnings,” Ombasa said.

“Together, we shall overcome the current challenges and secure the future of smallholder tea farming.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KCSE Candidate Arrested Over Spate of Break-ins in Nyakach

The Form Four student at Ramula Odowa Secondary School, was arrested at the school following a detailed police investigation.

3 hours ago

Africa

Agony for families as landslide death toll climbs in Uganda and Kenya

So distressed was the 30-year-old Felix that he struggled to put the experience into words.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tea farmers to receive 99,000 metric tonnes of subsidised fertiliser

The fertiliser received comprises NPK 26:5:5, a formulation tailored to enhance soil fertility and improve crop yields.

19 hours ago

Capital Health

Moroccan surgeons at KNH to conduct cochlear implant surgeries on 50 children

A team of Moroccan surgeons has joined KNH specialists in Nairobi for a week-long medical mission to perform cochlear implant surgeries on 50 children...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Launches $800 Million Green Fertiliser Plant at Olkaria

Once complete, the factory will produce 480,000 tonnes (more than 9 million 50kg bags of fertiliser) annually.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Advisor Urges Boda Boda Operators to Invest Collectively

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the sub-sector and regulating motorbike prices to enhance affordability.

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

At least Two Killed as Landslide Hits Kibendo in Elgeyo Marakwet

The latest incident comes amid ongoing heavy rains that have triggered multiple landslides in the region, causing widespread destruction and displacement.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto Congratulates Suluhu on Re-Election as Tanzanian President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has congratulated Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, even as he emphasised the need...

1 day ago