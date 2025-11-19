Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Treasury Principal Chris Kiptoo/FILE

business

Treasury blames missed revenue target on ordinary revenue dip

The Kenya Revenue Authority missed its Q1 2025/26 revenue target by Sh90 billion, forcing the National Treasury to warn of widening fiscal pressures, declining ordinary revenues, and a growing budget deficit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) missed its revenue target by Sh90 billion in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, with the National Treasury warning that the sharp decline in ordinary revenue collection is already straining fiscal operations and widening the deficit.

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo on Wednesday said all major tax heads underperformed in the three months to September, signalling deeper structural challenges in tax administration and compliance—alongside the impact of recent policy changes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The underperformance was mainly on account of the shortfall registered in ordinary revenue of Sh90.0 billion,” he said.

“Total revenues grew by 1.7 per cent by end of September 2025, compared to a growth of 10.8 percent by end of September 2024.”

KRA collected Sh657.17 billion between July and September 2025, against a target of Sh707.03 billion.

Ordinary revenues contracted by 2.9 per cent, a sharp reversal from the 10.1 percent growth recorded during the same period last year.

Compliance gaps

Treasury attributed the slump to widening compliance gaps, administrative inefficiencies in enforcement, and revenue-reducing measures enacted under the Finance Act 2025, which have eroded KRA’s projected tax base.

Slower-than-expected activity in key sectors also weakened consumption-driven taxes.

The weak performance has pushed government finances into early pressure, with the fiscal deficit in the first quarter rising to Sh280.4 billion, above the targeted Sh189.5 billion.

Treasury linked the expanding deficit directly to KRA’s lower-than-expected tax receipts, noting that expenditure trends remain difficult to adjust in the short term.

Kiptoo said that as KRA intensifies efforts to seal compliance loopholes, the government will be compelled to tighten spending in the upcoming supplementary budget to realign fiscal projections with the reality of reduced tax inflows.

Higher-than-planned disbursements in both recurrent and development budgets, he added, have further amplified the strain caused by KRA’s underperformance.

Treasury cautioned that unless revenue collection stabilizes in the coming months, the government may face a deeper financing gap in the 2025/26 fiscal year, with rising domestic borrowing already signalling tighter fiscal conditions.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto assigns himself 80pc score on economy and jobs

Ruto said the country is in a stronger economic position now than when he took over from his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, nearly three years...

November 10, 2025

business

Kenya–UK trade hits record Sh340bn as exports rise 14pc

During the review period, Kenya exported goods worth Sh63 billion (£371 million) and services worth Sh71.5 billion (£421 million) to the UK.

November 5, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA’s Official X Account Hacked and Renamed “StandsX”

KRA warned the public against engaging with or responding to any messages, links, or requests shared from the compromised account.

October 31, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Maraga accuses Ruto of ‘bottomless greed’ over ‘weak’ privatisation law

Maraga warned that under the new law, the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury could unilaterally prepare and approve a privatization program valid for eight years,...

October 21, 2025

Headlines

KRA Shuts Down Customs System for Maintenance

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 11-The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be temporarily unavailable this Sunday, October 12,...

October 12, 2025

business

Kenya trims borrowing costs with USD1.5bn bond issue, early Eurobond redemption

Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo said the new funding comprises a seven-year tranche priced at 7.875 percent and a twelve-year tranche at 8.8 percent,...

October 4, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Treasury, EACC, PPRA lead in govt e-procurement compliance: Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 – The National Treasury is leading in e-procurement compliance that is expected to save the country between Sh50–85 billion every...

September 1, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors urge govt to withdraw e-procurement circular

The council noted that the lack of adequate sensitization and training had paralyzed procurement processes, particularly in critical sectors such as health.

September 1, 2025