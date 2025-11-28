Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kombe Triumphs in Magarini, DCP’s Kenga Comes Second

The by-election, held on Thursday was organized following the vacancy of the seat after the passing of the former MP.

Published

MAGARINI, Kenya, Nov 28 – Harrison Kombe of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been declared the winner of the Magarini parliamentary by-election after securing 17,909 votes, decisively defeating his closest rival, Stanley Kenga of the Democratic Change Party (DCP), who garnered 8,907 votes.

Harrison Kombe’s victory reaffirms ODM’s dominance in the region, which has historically leaned towards the party.

In his victory speech, Kombe thanked Magarini residents for their overwhelming support, pledging to prioritize development, education, health, and infrastructural projects in the constituency.

He also extended a hand of unity to opposition supporters, emphasizing that everyone in Magarini has a role to play in driving the constituency’s progress.

Stanley Kenga and DCP supporters congratulated the winner and called for peaceful coexistence and collaboration moving forward.

The by-election saw voter turnout of approximately 45 percent of registered voters, reflecting moderate engagement amid concerns over voter fatigue and logistical challenges in certain wards.

Observers say the result strengthens ODM’s position in Kilifi County ahead of the 2027 general elections, signaling continued grassroots support for the party and its candidates.

Harrison Kombe will now take up his seat in the National Assembly, tasked with representing Magarini and advancing both local and national legislative agendas.

