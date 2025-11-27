Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

KNCHR Calls for Calm and Accountability as By-Elections Begin

The Commission flagged reports of violent interruptions of campaign events and allegations of excessive use of force by police officers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has urged security agencies, political actors and the public to maintain peace and uphold the rule of law as by-elections take place across the country today.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Commission cited concerns over incidents recorded during the campaign period for the Senatorial, National Assembly and County Assembly races.

KNCHR reported disruptions and cases of violence in several regions, including Kasipul Constituency, where two people were killed following clashes linked to political activities.

“The KNCHR condemns in the strongest terms all forms of political violence, intimidation, destruction of property and excessive use of force by any party or agency,” the human rights body stated.

The Commission further flagged reports of violent interruptions of campaign events and allegations of excessive use of force by police officers.

“These actions serverly unermine the democratic process, public trust and social cohesion,” it stated.

It also raised concern over the presence of non-uniformed police personnel in Mbeere North, noting that the deployment contravenes an existing High Court ruling requiring law enforcement officers on election duty to be in uniform.

KNCHR stated that the incidents pose a threat to fundamental constitutional rights such as the right to life, security of person, peaceful assembly and participation in political processes.

The Commission said it remains committed to monitoring the electoral process and called for timely investigations into all reported violations. It urged authorities to ensure accountability and protect the rights of all Kenyans throughout the voting, tallying and announcement of results.

Polling is currently underway in various parts of the country.

