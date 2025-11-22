KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel or technicians offering medical services in Kenya to register with the Council.

The Council’s CEO, David Kariuki, says the registration will also support the operationalization of the emergency services component under the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care, and Chronic Illness Fund.

“We are registering all ambulances services providers and personnel to ensure the enhancement of the access and quality of pre-hospital healthcare,” Kariuki said

Affected organizations are required to provide their KRA PIN, business registration number, and details of their directors, including name, ID number, and ID type, for verification.

Emergency medical practitioners are required to set up a profile with their personal and professional details, including email, phone number, and service category.