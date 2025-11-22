Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

An ambulance came under fire

Capital Health

KMPDC directs mandatory registration for ambulance service and emergency care personnel

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has directed all providers of ambulance services and all emergency care personnel or technicians offering medical services in Kenya to register with the Council.

The Council’s CEO, David Kariuki, says the registration will also support the operationalization of the emergency services component under the Social Health Authority’s Emergency, Critical Care, and Chronic Illness Fund.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are registering all ambulances services providers and personnel to ensure the enhancement of the access and quality of pre-hospital healthcare,” Kariuki said

Affected organizations are required to provide their KRA PIN, business registration number, and details of their directors, including name, ID number, and ID type, for verification.

Emergency medical practitioners are required to set up a profile with their personal and professional details, including email, phone number, and service category.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

KDF undertake renovation works at Somalia’s Dhobley Airstrip

Significant component of the renovation includes the enhancement of the Runway End Safety Area (RESA), an important safety measure designed to reduce the risk...

2 hours ago

Featured

MPs critiquing govt will face uphill task in 2027, Kindiki warns

"If an MP's job is to insult the government, insult the President, insult everyone, he will not get any development," Kindiki asserted.

6 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kindiki decries judicial rulings impeding manifesto implementation

Speaking when he presided over the Launch of The State of Judiciary​ and Administration of Justice Report 2024/2025​, Kindiki cited the numerous rulings that...

12 hours ago

Kenya

Terror suspect arrested in Eastleigh during raid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Detectives from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman believed to be involved in soliciting and providing...

12 hours ago

Headlines

Nairobi residents face water supply disruptions after Kigoro Plant glitch

NCWSC Corporate Affairs Assistant Tonui Kipkurui explained that the plant is currently operating below capacity, resulting in reduced water production.

13 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Gears Up for 22-Area By-Elections Next Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is finalizing preparations for the by-elections scheduled for next Thursday in 22 electoral...

14 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Former IEBC official charged for forgery of academic degree

The EACC received allegations that​ the IEBC official presented a forged Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (Public Administration) certificate, purportedly issued by Moi University,...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kitui Reels as NACADA Nets Sh14mn in Second Major Illicit Alcohol Bust

KITUI, Kenya, Nov 21 – In a stunning follow-up operation that signals an unwavering government offensive, a multi-agency team led by the National Authority...

17 hours ago