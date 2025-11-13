Kisumu Manager wanted for forgery, taking girlfriend on official Lagos trip

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — Kisumu City Manager Michael Abala Wanga has been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to appear at the Commission’s headquarters in Nairobi for arraignment over corruption and forgery-related offences.

The charges include alleged use of fake academic certificates and fraudulent facilitation of a foreign trip for his girlfriend.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC confirmed that it had received the concurrence of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to prosecute Wanga following investigations into allegations of fraud and abuse of office.

The Commission alleges that Wanga used forged academic documents to secure his appointment as Kisumu City Manager.

Girlfriend on official trip

Investigators further claim that he falsified records to include a female companion, described as a non-staff member and his girlfriend, in an official delegation to Lagos, Nigeria, from July 8 to 12, 2024.

Wanga had the alleged girlfriend listed as an employee of the Kisumu County Government and received allowances at public expense.

“Michael Abala Wanga, being the City Manager of Kisumu, used forged documents to facilitate travel and payment of allowances for a female non-staff member who accompanied him on official duty to Lagos, Nigeria from 8th to 12th July 2024, disguised as an employee of the County Government, at the expense of the County Government,” said EACC Secretary and CEO Abdi Mohamud.

Wanga faces multiple charges, including forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering false documents, and presentation of forged certificates, offences contrary to the Penal Code, the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (2003), and the Kenya National Examinations Council Act.

The Commission has directed Wanga to report immediately to EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre in Nairobi, for processing ahead of formal arraignment.

“The Commission hereby directs Mr. Michael Abala Wanga, the Kisumu County City Manager, to present himself at EACC Headquarters, Integrity Centre, Nairobi, immediately for processing and arraignment,” the summons read.

If convicted, Wanga faces potential fines, imprisonment, and disqualification from holding public office.

The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of senior county officials accused of falsifying credentials and misusing public resources for personal gain.