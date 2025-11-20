Kisumu artisans vows appeal after losing prime land to Kenya Railways

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 — The Kisumu Jua Kali Artisans Association has announced plans to appeal a recent High Court judgment that declared the entire parcel of land they occupy to be property of the Kenya Railways Corporation.

The ruling, delivered on November 11, by Justice Samson Okongo, found that the land on which the artisans have operated for decades was never properly acquired by either the national or county government before being allocated to the association.

Speaking to members shortly after the decision, Advocate James Agri Mwamu — who has represented the association for eight years — confirmed they would move to the Court of Appeal.

“We do not agree with the judge’s findings, and we are going to the Court of Appeal to defend the Jua Kali land,” Mwamu said.

“The artisans have occupied this place for a very long time. This land is their livelihood, and we will do everything possible to protect it.”

Mwamu added that the judge acknowledged the long-standing occupation of the site and advised the government to either provide an alternative location or regularize the artisans’ presence — a recommendation the association says must be taken seriously.

“Jua Kali is an economic powerhouse,” he noted. “Thousands depend on that land, and according to the 1992 Sessional Paper by P.S. Karega Mutai, the government should protect Jua Kali land because of its contribution to Kenya’s economy.”

‘Procedurally allocated’

David Odanga, Secretary of the Kisumu Centre Jua Kali Artisans Association, echoed the decision to appeal, insisting that the land was allocated procedurally.

“We respect the judgment delivered by Justice Okongo, but we do not agree with it,” Odanga said.

“This land was granted to us in 1994, and we have a lease issued by the late President Daniel arap Moi. We have paid land rates dutifully, running into millions.”

Odanga said the association has instructed Mwamu to file the appeal immediately.

“We are exercising our constitutional right to appeal. This is the largest Jua Kali establishment in Eastern and Central Africa. Thousands of families depend on it.”

President’s intervention

He also appealed to President William Ruto to intervene and support the artisans.

“Your Excellency, we ask you to come to the rescue of the Kisumu Centre Jua Kali Artisans Association and protect the hustlers whose livelihoods depend on this land.”

Kisumu politician Edward Onyango also weighed in, urging elected leaders to support the artisans using a broad-based government approach to secure proper documentation for the disputed land.

“Our leaders must step in and help the Jua Kali community obtain proper documentation,” Onyango said.

“Jua Kali employs thousands directly and indirectly. It absorbs students leaving technical colleges and universities at a time when white-collar jobs are scarce.”

He stressed that safeguarding the sector is not only a matter of justice but of economic necessity.

“If we don’t protect this space, we risk crippling one of the biggest engines of employment in Kisumu and the country at large.”

As the case heads to the Court of Appeal, the fate of one of the region’s most vibrant economic hubs remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the Jua Kali artisans say they will continue operating as they await the next legal steps, hopeful that justice and recognition of their decades-long contribution to Kenya’s informal economy will prevail.