Kisii woman who had twins in first pregnancy names quadruplets after Raila, Ida

KISII, Kenya, Nov 11 — A woman in Kisii County who was hoping to have a third child after giving birth to twins has delivered quadruplets, naming them Raila, Amolo, Odinga, and Ida in honour of late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his widow Ida Odinga.

The remarkable birth took place at Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital, marking the facility’s first successful delivery of quadruplets at the facility.

The mother said the pregnancy was unexpected and physically demanding, adding that she only learned she was carrying multiple babies after an ultrasound.

“I thought I was having just one baby, but the scan showed three. Then during the caesarean section, the doctors found a fourth,” she said.

“I had prepared for three, so it was quite a surprise. The journey was tough — I had difficulty walking and breathing — but to God be the glory. I now have six children.”

‘Miracle amid mourning’

Her sister, Eveline, described the delivery as a “miracle amid mourning,” coming just weeks after the death of Raila Odinga.

“We were mourning Raila, our hero, when my sister went into surgery. Then came not one, not two, but three boys — Raila, Amolo, and Odinga — and the tiniest surprise, a baby girl we named Ida,” she said.

“It’s such a great blessing, and we thank God.”

Eveline appealed for support from well-wishers, saying her sister lives in a rental house and now faces the daunting task of raising six children.

“We haven’t organized ourselves yet. We’ll appreciate any help — spiritual, physical, or financial,” she said.

Dr. Marialita Solis, a gynecologist at Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital, confirmed it was the hospital’s first-ever quadruplet delivery.

“We’ve delivered triplets before, but this is our first time delivering quadruplets,” she said.

“The mother struggled with the weight of the pregnancy, so at 32 weeks, we performed a caesarean section.”

The babies weighed 1.3kg, 1.6kg, 1.7kg, and 1.6kg at birth and are being monitored in the hospital nursery, where their weights have since improved.

Hospital CEO Dancan Musioma commended the medical team and called on Kenyans to support the family.

“Raising even one child is a challenge — now she has four. As a facility, we are considering waiving part of her hospital bill and appeal to well-wishers to assist in any way possible,” he said.