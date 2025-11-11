Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The mother said the pregnancy was unexpected and physically demanding, adding that she only learned she was carrying multiple babies after an ultrasound/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisii woman who had twins in first pregnancy names quadruplets after Raila, Ida

A woman in Kisii County who was hoping to have a third child after giving birth to twins has delivered quadruplets, naming them Raila, Amolo, Odinga, and Ida.

Published

KISII, Kenya, Nov 11 — A woman in Kisii County who was hoping to have a third child after giving birth to twins has delivered quadruplets, naming them Raila, Amolo, Odinga, and Ida in honour of late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his widow Ida Odinga.

The remarkable birth took place at Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital, marking the facility’s first successful delivery of quadruplets at the facility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The mother said the pregnancy was unexpected and physically demanding, adding that she only learned she was carrying multiple babies after an ultrasound.

“I thought I was having just one baby, but the scan showed three. Then during the caesarean section, the doctors found a fourth,” she said.

“I had prepared for three, so it was quite a surprise. The journey was tough — I had difficulty walking and breathing — but to God be the glory. I now have six children.”

‘Miracle amid mourning’

Her sister, Eveline, described the delivery as a “miracle amid mourning,” coming just weeks after the death of Raila Odinga.

“We were mourning Raila, our hero, when my sister went into surgery. Then came not one, not two, but three boys — Raila, Amolo, and Odinga — and the tiniest surprise, a baby girl we named Ida,” she said.

“It’s such a great blessing, and we thank God.”

Eveline appealed for support from well-wishers, saying her sister lives in a rental house and now faces the daunting task of raising six children.

“We haven’t organized ourselves yet. We’ll appreciate any help — spiritual, physical, or financial,” she said.

Dr. Marialita Solis, a gynecologist at Nyanchwa Adventist Mission Hospital, confirmed it was the hospital’s first-ever quadruplet delivery.

“We’ve delivered triplets before, but this is our first time delivering quadruplets,” she said.

“The mother struggled with the weight of the pregnancy, so at 32 weeks, we performed a caesarean section.”

The babies weighed 1.3kg, 1.6kg, 1.7kg, and 1.6kg at birth and are being monitored in the hospital nursery, where their weights have since improved.

Hospital CEO Dancan Musioma commended the medical team and called on Kenyans to support the family.

“Raising even one child is a challenge — now she has four. As a facility, we are considering waiving part of her hospital bill and appeal to well-wishers to assist in any way possible,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Sh12,000 SGR premium coach seats sold out ahead of ODM anniversary

A check on the SGR online booking portal on Monday showed that the morning train from Nairobi to Mombasa was fully booked, while limited...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Woman, ‘husband’ nabbed after robbing Briton boyfriend Sh800,000 in Nyali ambush

Samira Mumbi Kiarie, alias Samira, lured the unsuspecting foreigner to her Nyali apartment under the pretext of a romantic date, after months of online...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto tells off ‘haters’ ridiculing his promise to transform Kenya to first world status

The President said the government has the plan on what to do and how to raise the funding required, and dismissed the leaders as...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary must drop ‘excessively lenient’ bail terms: Murkomen

Murkomen emphasized that bail decisions must reflect both the severity of the crime and the risk posed to society, calling for a careful review...

1 day ago

County News

Police, DPP under fire over alleged cover-up in defilement of 6-year-old in Mandera

An activist accuses police and the DPP of shielding a suspect in the defilement of a six-year-old girl in Mandera’s Takaba area, as a...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nelson Havi dumps UDA for ODM, cites the sovereign will of Westlands voters

The outspoken lawyer, who unsuccessfully contested the Westlands seat on a UDA ticket in 2022, said his decision was driven by public demand.

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kalonzo Leads Delegation to Bondo to Honour Raila Odinga

Kalonzo expressed gratitude for being in the lakeside city, where he joined locals and leaders in remembering the late opposition chief.

5 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Makau Mutua: “No One Will Inherit Raila Odinga”

Mutua said Raila’s political legacy cannot simply be passed down or replicated overnight.

5 days ago