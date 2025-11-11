Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kipkorir recalled his mother's battle with cancer that saw her undergo extensive treatment in Kenya, India, and Qatar/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Lawyer seeks nominations for cancer charity to donate Sh1mn award against Muthaiga

Kipkorir invited the public to help identify a worthy charity or public hospital cancer department that supports underprivileged patients.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 — Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has pledged to donate the Sh1 million compensation awarded to him by the High Court to a cancer charity, in memory of his late mother who died of stomach cancer two years ago.

In a statement following the November 7 ruling, Kipkorir recalled his mother’s battle with cancer that saw her undergo extensive treatment in Kenya, India, and Qatar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“My mama suffered and died from stomach cancer. I took her to local hospitals and India. She passed away in Qatar on our way back. In honour of her memory, I will give to a cancer charity all the money Muthaiga Country Club was ordered to pay me,” Kipkorir stated.

He revealed that the medical expenses were financially draining, and that he received no external support during his mother’s treatment.

Kipkorir on Tuesday invited the public to help identify a worthy charity or public hospital cancer department that supports underprivileged patients.

“Some of my friends have pledged to match the donation. It has to be a cancer charity that assists the poor — or a cancer department of a government hospital,” he added.

The High Court granted the lawyer the award after flinging that Muthaiga Country Club (MCC) violated his constitutional rights when it denied him entry despite being invited by a member.

Discrimination

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the club acted unlawfully and discriminatorily, describing the grounds for barring him as “spurious.”

“The court held that MCC violated my constitutional rights and that they cannot refuse me entry if I am invited by a member,” Kipkorir said, commending Justice Mwita as “one of our finest judges in mind and character.”

The dispute traces back to August 9, 2024, when Kipkorir was denied entry into MCC despite being a guest of a client.

Represented by lawyer Peter Wanyama, he challenged the club’s “blackballing” policy, which allows members to anonymously veto the admission or entry of guests.

Kipkorir argued that the policy is discriminatory and unconstitutional, saying it undermines fairness and human dignity.

“Muthaiga Country Club should end its blackballing policy, where members with personal vendettas can anonymously stop a guest from entering or becoming a member. An accuser must be man enough to come out instead of hiding in the shadows like a weasel,” he said.

Wanyama welcomed the ruling, noting it reaffirmed that private institutions are bound by constitutional principles and cannot act outside the law.

Kipkorir clarified that he has never applied for membership at MCC but has visited as a guest of friends and clients for over two decades.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

What the Muthaiga ruling means for private clubs in Kenya

Justice Mwita emphasized that while private clubs may reserve the right of admission, that discretion must still align with constitutional principles, particularly human dignity...

1 hour ago

Africa

Botswana’s Ian Khama calls Samia Suluhu ‘illegitimate President’ citing flawed polls

Khama, speaking at a governance forum in Lukenya, Machakos, accused Suluhu’s administration of presiding over a flawed and bloody election that betrayed the continent’s...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome roots for stronger monitoring, evaluation to optimise justice sector delivery

Chief Justice Martha Koome calls for robust monitoring and evaluation in Kenya’s justice sector, emphasizing evidence-based decision-making and accountability.

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judiciary must drop ‘excessively lenient’ bail terms: Murkomen

Murkomen emphasized that bail decisions must reflect both the severity of the crime and the risk posed to society, calling for a careful review...

1 day ago

Africa

Rights groups say Suluhu setting up Kenyans for xenophobia, denounce ‘unfounded’ protest claims

VOCAL Africa, Defenders Coalition, and Amnesty International Kenya said the claims were “unfounded,” warning that they could incite xenophobia and expose Kenyans in Tanzania...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Muthaiga Country Club ordered to pay city lawyer Sh1mn for denying him entry

The High Court has ruled that Muthaiga Country Club violated lawyer Donald Kipkorir’s constitutional rights by blocking his entry despite an invitation, awarding him...

4 days ago

Africa

Tanzania Police warns of treason charges for inciters and mockers in mass texts

Police cautioned the public against sharing content that could “cause alarm, provoke unrest, or demean the dignity of others,” describing such actions as serious...

November 4, 2025

County News

Sonko pays Sh1.6mn to free 100 mothers detained at Mama Lucy Hospital

The women — some with newborns just days old — had reportedly been stranded for weeks, unable to leave the facility after giving birth...

November 3, 2025