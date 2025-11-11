Lawyer seeks nominations for cancer charity to donate Sh1mn award against Muthaiga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 — Prominent lawyer Donald Kipkorir has pledged to donate the Sh1 million compensation awarded to him by the High Court to a cancer charity, in memory of his late mother who died of stomach cancer two years ago.

In a statement following the November 7 ruling, Kipkorir recalled his mother’s battle with cancer that saw her undergo extensive treatment in Kenya, India, and Qatar.

“My mama suffered and died from stomach cancer. I took her to local hospitals and India. She passed away in Qatar on our way back. In honour of her memory, I will give to a cancer charity all the money Muthaiga Country Club was ordered to pay me,” Kipkorir stated.

He revealed that the medical expenses were financially draining, and that he received no external support during his mother’s treatment.

Kipkorir on Tuesday invited the public to help identify a worthy charity or public hospital cancer department that supports underprivileged patients.

“Some of my friends have pledged to match the donation. It has to be a cancer charity that assists the poor — or a cancer department of a government hospital,” he added.

The High Court granted the lawyer the award after flinging that Muthaiga Country Club (MCC) violated his constitutional rights when it denied him entry despite being invited by a member.

Discrimination

Justice Chacha Mwita ruled that the club acted unlawfully and discriminatorily, describing the grounds for barring him as “spurious.”

“The court held that MCC violated my constitutional rights and that they cannot refuse me entry if I am invited by a member,” Kipkorir said, commending Justice Mwita as “one of our finest judges in mind and character.”

The dispute traces back to August 9, 2024, when Kipkorir was denied entry into MCC despite being a guest of a client.

Represented by lawyer Peter Wanyama, he challenged the club’s “blackballing” policy, which allows members to anonymously veto the admission or entry of guests.

Kipkorir argued that the policy is discriminatory and unconstitutional, saying it undermines fairness and human dignity.

“Muthaiga Country Club should end its blackballing policy, where members with personal vendettas can anonymously stop a guest from entering or becoming a member. An accuser must be man enough to come out instead of hiding in the shadows like a weasel,” he said.

Wanyama welcomed the ruling, noting it reaffirmed that private institutions are bound by constitutional principles and cannot act outside the law.

Kipkorir clarified that he has never applied for membership at MCC but has visited as a guest of friends and clients for over two decades.