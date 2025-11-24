Connect with us

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on the campaign train ahead of the Mbeere North by-election on November 24, 2025.

Kindiki Vows Firm Action to Block Violence in Mbeere North By-Election

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 24-The government has heightened security ahead of Thursday’s Mbeere North by-election to prevent any attempts to disrupt the polls, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

In a thinly veiled swipe at his predecessor Rigathi Gachagua, the DP warned that anyone attempting to instigate violence in the constituency would face the full force of the law, assuring residents that the polls would proceed peacefully.

Speaking on Monday during the final day of campaigns, where he drummed up support for UDA candidate Leonard Wamuthende Leo at Karerema and Gitiburi grounds, Prof Kindiki said the government would ensure the safety of all voters.

“The government will not allow goons to take over or wananchi to be threatened not to vote by those who fear they will lose. There will be voting, and the exercise will proceed in peace,” he said.

He added that all Kenyans must be able to exercise their right to choose their leaders without intimidation, warning of dire consequences for those planning chaos.

“The government will do whatever it takes to protect you to and from the polling stations across the constituency. Nobody is supposed to threaten you or stop you from exercising your democratic right,” he said.

The Deputy President urged residents to turn out in large numbers and vote, appealing to them to back Mr Leo, whom he said had a clear development agenda for the constituency.

“There will be no violence in Mbeere North. The government will use every lawful means to ensure the safety of all voters. Come out and vote for your preferred candidate. No one will stop you from doing that,” he said.

As campaigns wrapped up, the DP pledged to follow up on ongoing projects in the constituency, including the Kanyuambora–Kune–Siakago Road, the Gikuyari–Karambari–Kirie–Ishiara Road, the Runyenjes–Mbeere North Road, the Kiambere Irrigation Water Project—which has been allocated an additional Sh2 billion—the construction of 12 modern markets across Embu County, and ongoing electrification works.

Prof Kindiki criticised the opposition, saying they had resorted to “empty talk and slogans” instead of outlining what their candidate intended to deliver.

“Our competitors are focused on slogans instead of challenging our development programme that includes tarmacking more roads, electricity connection, water projects, modern markets and more,” he said.

He further urged Mr Leo, if elected, to serve all residents without discrimination and to establish a Mbeere North Special Education Fund to ensure all children in the constituency access education.

“If elected, work with everyone because you will be a servant of all, whether they voted for you or not,” he said.

Present at the rallies were Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi, as well as MPs Muchangi Karemba (Runyenjes), Mary Maingi (Mwea), Irene Njoki (Bahati), Susan Ngugi (Tharaka Nithi Woman Rep), among others.

