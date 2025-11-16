Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki Urges Political Leaders to Tone Down Rhetoric, Pledges Development

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on political leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that inflammatory rhetoric risks undermining the progress made toward national cohesion.

Speaking during a church service at the ACK Diocese in Kapsabet, Nandi County, on Sunday, Kindiki emphasized the importance of responsible leadership in sustaining unity across the country.

“I am requesting all the political leaders to be cautious on how they talk so they don’t harm the progress made in bringing the country together,” he said.

The Deputy President affirmed the administration’s commitment to equitable development across all regions, regardless of political or ethnic affiliations, and credited President William Ruto with fostering inclusivity.

“The President has ensured a united country. He has made sure every part of the country is wholly included in the government’s development agenda without discriminating against any for their political, religious or regional affiliations,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki, who has been entrusted with overseeing key reform areas, pledged to intensify follow-up on development projects to ensure all government promises are fulfilled.

“We are rolling out a robust development programme on roads, electricity, and markets. As the DP, I am working with the CSs and PSs to ensure the President’s directives are implemented. I will follow up all the promises and ensure they are implemented in Nandi County and everywhere in this country,” he noted.

On the persistent issue of low tea bonuses a major concern for farmers in the tea-rich regions of the Rift Valley,Kindiki said the President had delegated agriculture reform oversight to his office.

“We will find a lasting solution to the low tea bonuses. Implementation of Agriculture reforms have been delegated to me by the President. I have taken up the issue. I will hold a meeting with leaders from the West of Rift to find a solution to this issue,” he pledged.

The Deputy President stressed that the executive would remain focused on performance and supporting the President’s agenda.

“We remain focused on doing the right thing, building our country, accounting for our time in office and supporting our President who is the vision carrier of our country’s unity. We must support him to deliver and everything else will fall in place in the days to come,” he said.

