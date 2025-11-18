Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki promises opponents bruising battle as Mbeere North race heats up

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rivals of a fierce battle in the Mbeere North by-election, saying UDA is fully prepared to secure victory for its candidate, Leonard “Leo” Wamuthende.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has warned rival parties to brace for a fierce contest in the upcoming Mbeere North parliamentary by-election, saying the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is fully prepared to defend and capture the seat.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Siakago town on Monday, Kindiki — who also serves as UDA’s deputy party leader — said the party was leaving nothing to chance as it rallies support for its candidate, Leonard Muriuki Wamuthende, popularly known as Leo.

The seat fell vacant after former MP Geoffrey Ruku was appointed Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development. Kindiki vowed that UDA would mount a vigorous campaign to secure victory.

“We are ready for them. They have been beating their chests and insulting area leaders, but they are about to get the shock of their lifetime,” he said.

The Deputy President argued that Leo is best placed to complete ongoing government-funded development projects initiated during Ruku’s tenure.

“The constituency had been left behind for a long time. But President Ruto’s government has commenced roads, water, electricity and other projects that are ongoing. The best person to ensure they are completed is Leo,” he said.

‘Nothing but slogans’

Kindiki accused the opposition, led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of offering “nothing but slogans, insults and chest-thumping,” insisting that residents deserve meaningful representation.

He assured voters of full support from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, saying President William Ruto and the entire coalition back Leo’s bid.

“You have our full support. You have the support of the President and everyone in our coalition. The people of Mbeere North will elect Leonard because he will continue to advocate for more roads, water, and electricity so the people fully benefit as planned by the government,” he affirmed.

He cited the ongoing tarmacking of the Siakago–Kanyuambora Road, a doubled allocation of Sh500 million for electricity connections, and accelerated water and market development projects as evidence of the government’s commitment to uplifting the constituency.

“I assure the people of Mbeere North and Mt. Kenya East that the era of mistreatment and marginalization has come to an end. We will no longer again be intimidated and denied development,” Kindiki declared.

With the by-election drawing closer, the Mbeere North contest is shaping up to be a key test of UDA’s influence in the region — and a battle the Deputy President insists the party is determined to win.

