Kindiki: Sobriety, Development Will Defeat Insults in Mbeere North By-Election

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 20 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said sobriety and development-oriented politics will triumph over threats and insults in next week’s Mbeere North by-election.

The DP accused the opposition of presenting insults, empty rhetoric and chest-thumping to voters who are only interested in progress and development, assuring them of defeat in next Thursday’s polls.

Speaking on Thursday at Kanyuambora in the constituency when he led campaigns for UDA’s candidate Leonard Wamuthende Leo, Prof. Kindiki said the voters are more enlightened and know who means well for them.

“Our opponents have been here selling nothing but threats and insults directed at Embu and Mbeere leaders. When you insult leaders, you are insulting the people who elected them. This is unacceptable,” DP stated.

Kindiki said humility and service delivery are what define good leadership saying they will never be enticed into throwing insults back and instead will focus on completion of mega development projects in the region for the benefit of the people.

“We are humbly asking the great people of Mbeere North to elect Leo because he is humble and his agenda on improving the lives of the people here is well known,” DP said.

Further, Kindiki said they will work with Leo to ensure faster completion of the ongoing projects including Kanyuambora Irrigation project worth Sh250 million, construction of Kanyuambora modern market and Kanyuambora-Kamumu-Siakago Road which is ongoing.

The market is among 12 in Embu County funded by the Ruto administration.

The DP said those perpetrating divisions in the constituency had been in power before but did nothing for the people of Mbeere North.

“When they were in power, they didn’t influence the construction of any water or road projects nor electricity connection but now they are back lying to you about how we should be together and how we are one. They must respect us,” he said.

The DP urged residents not to fall for attempts to incite them to fight their rivals saying the by-election should not create enmity.

“We must maintain our peace, our friendship and our neighborhood because after the elections next week we will still live together as one people. Campaigns should not sow enmity among the people of Mbeere North,” DP noted.