KFS strengthens forest protection with aerial assessments over Mau, Chemususu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has intensified monitoring of key forest ecosystems after Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko led an aerial surveillance mission over the Mau, Chemususu, and Mukutani forests on Saturday.

The operation followed Lemarkoko’s participation in the Chemususu Dam Marathon earlier in the day.

According to KFS, the mission aimed to assess forest health, detect emerging threats, and reinforce ongoing conservation initiatives across the three critical ecosystems.

“The mission focused on monitoring illegal activities such as encroachment and logging,” KFS said.

Lemarkoko emphasized the importance of regular patrols, stating that sustained surveillance is essential to protecting and restoring the country’s forests. He was accompanied by Assistant Commandant Patrick Namagwa during the operation.

After the aerial assessment, the CCF toured the Mukutani Forest Station, where he inspected several development projects designed to improve staff welfare and enhance operational capacity.

Lemarkoko commended the station’s team for their progress and encouraged continued professionalism and accountability in forest protection efforts.

KFS reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s forest resources through enhanced monitoring, improved infrastructure, and strengthened collaboration with local communities.