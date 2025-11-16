Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko led an aerial surveillance mission over the Mau, Chemususu, and Mukutani forests on Saturday/KFS

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS strengthens forest protection with aerial assessments over Mau, Chemususu

Kenya Forest Service Chief Alex Lemarkoko leads aerial surveillance over Mau, Chemususu, and Mukutani forests to monitor forest health, detect threats, and enhance conservation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16— The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has intensified monitoring of key forest ecosystems after Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko led an aerial surveillance mission over the Mau, Chemususu, and Mukutani forests on Saturday.

The operation followed Lemarkoko’s participation in the Chemususu Dam Marathon earlier in the day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to KFS, the mission aimed to assess forest health, detect emerging threats, and reinforce ongoing conservation initiatives across the three critical ecosystems.

“The mission focused on monitoring illegal activities such as encroachment and logging,” KFS said.

Lemarkoko emphasized the importance of regular patrols, stating that sustained surveillance is essential to protecting and restoring the country’s forests. He was accompanied by Assistant Commandant Patrick Namagwa during the operation.

After the aerial assessment, the CCF toured the Mukutani Forest Station, where he inspected several development projects designed to improve staff welfare and enhance operational capacity.

Lemarkoko commended the station’s team for their progress and encouraged continued professionalism and accountability in forest protection efforts.

KFS reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s forest resources through enhanced monitoring, improved infrastructure, and strengthened collaboration with local communities.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

EAC

EAC launches Lake Victoria State of the Basin Report 2025 at COP30

Described by regional leaders as a “landmark, evidence-based blueprint,” the report consolidates data on water quality, biodiversity, climate change, population pressures, land use, and...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Abandoned elephant calf airlifted to safety after rescue in Kajiado

A young elephant calf found abandoned in Kangere, Kajiado County, has been rescued by locals and airlifted by KWS to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust...

November 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya’s largest forest ecosystem.

October 30, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt commences restoration of 33,000 degraded hectares in Mau Forest

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 27 – The government has begun the restoration of 33,000 degraded hectares in Mau Forest. President William Ruto said the government...

October 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Farmers around Mau Forest urged to grow trees in their farms

NAKURU, Kenya, Sep 19 – Farmers in settlement schemes around Mau Forest Complex have been urged to grow food forests on their farms as...

September 19, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KFS dismisses Karura petition as misleading, says eCitizen revenue shift won’t affect jobs

The agency assured the public that all other aspects of Karura’s co-management with the local community remain intact.

September 14, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Ogiek insist on court-ordered community settlement in Mau, not individual titles

Community leaders rejected government plans to distribute five- to ten-acre plots to individual members, saying the move goes against judgments delivered by both Kenyan...

August 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Court summons KFS MD Bakari Ngowa, 2 others over CCTV footage handling in 2019 Likoni ferry tragedy case

Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku issued the summons following concerns over missing or incomplete video evidence relating to the incident

July 17, 2025