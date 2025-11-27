Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kenya’s Laban Mwangi Honored at Tusk Conservation Awards for Protecting Mountain Bongo

Mwangi was among three frontline conservationists honored by Prince William at the ceremony, which celebrates local leaders tackling biodiversity loss across Africa.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Laban Mwangi, the head ranger of Kenya’s Mountain Bongo Project, was recognized Wednesday night at the 13th annual Tusk Conservation Awards in London for his two decades of work protecting one of Africa’s rarest antelopes and the forests on which it depends.

Mwangi was among three frontline conservationists honored by Prince William at the ceremony, which celebrates local leaders tackling biodiversity loss across Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The other laureates included Kumara Wakjira, Director General of the Ethiopian Wildlife Conservancies Association, and Rahima Njaidi, founder of MJUMITA in Tanzania.

Prince William praised the winners as exemplars of local, regional, and national conservation leadership.

“It is so often the indigenous communities and local conservation leaders who provide the practical solutions to how we can best sustain our precious natural landscapes and vital biodiversity,” he said.

Mwangi received the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award for his leadership in protecting the critically endangered mountain bongo in the Aberdare and Maasai Mau forests.

Joining the Mountain Bongo Project as its first ranger in 2005, Mwangi has risen to lead a team that works closely with the Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Forest Service, mentoring new rangers and expanding community conservation programs reaching over 30,000 people.

His composure during a violent poacher ambush, credited with saving lives, cemented his reputation as a principled field leader.

“I accept this award not only for myself but for the Mountain Bongo Project and for my ranger team. Every day my colleagues patrol the Aberdare and Maasai Mau forests. I see how hard they work, and this award is for them too,” Mwangi said.

The Tusk Awards, organized by the U.K.-based charity Tusk in partnership with Ninety-One, have recognized 57 conservation leaders from more than 20 African countries since 2013.

Funding from the awards supports the winners’ organizations, including £50,000 for the Wildlife Ranger Award, £75,000 for the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, and £100,000 over three years for the Prince William Award.

Nick Bubb, CEO of Tusk, said the awards celebrate the remarkable, courageous and committed individuals who safeguard Africa’s natural heritage and demonstrate the power of locally led conservation.”

Hendrik du Toit, founder of Ninety-One, emphasized that Africa’s biodiversity is one of the world’s greatest assets” and protecting it is fundamental for the global future.

The awards aim to spotlight conservationists working in often remote and challenging conditions, drawing international recognition to efforts that protect forests, endangered species, and local communities.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Trek for the Bongo: Kenya Pipeline Foundation partners with Kenya Wildlife Conservancy to protect the Mountain Bongo

Sep 20 – A team of 21 hikers drawn from various companies has begun a three-day ascent of Mount Kenya to raise awareness and...

September 20, 2025

Kenya

KPC Foundation leads Lenana Peak trek to raise Sh100m for Mountain Bongo conservation

The hikers began their trek at the Naru Moru Gate, one of the main entry points to Mount Kenya National Park. Their goal is...

September 18, 2025

Headlines

Prince Harry meets King Charles for first time in more than a year

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a private tea with his son, the Duke of Sussex, during a visit to the royal residence...

September 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya receives 17 Mountain Bongos repatriated from Florida, USA

The rare animals have been taken to Marania and Mucheene sanctuary in Meru, where they will be quarantined first, as they are slowly reintegrated...

February 24, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

10 Mountain Bongos released into Laikipia’s Mawingu Mountain Bongo Sanctuary

Initially stocked with ten Mountain Bongos, the 776-acre sanctuary has since witnessed the birth of four calves.

May 8, 2024

World

Harry’s racism ‘olive branch’ dismissed in UK as book comes out

London (AFP), Jan 8 – Prince Harry’s publicity blitz for his new memoir led his public ratings to plummet to a record low in...

January 9, 2023

World

Harry’s memoirs expose deepening feud with future king William

London (AFP), Jan 6 – The latest revelations by Prince Harry have shone a glaring light on his fractured relationship with his elder brother...

January 7, 2023

World

Future king William’s influence grows as he hits 40

London, Jun 20 – Prince William’s 40th birthday this week marks a significant milestone for the future king, who is rapidly stamping his authority...

June 20, 2022