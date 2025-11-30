Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan Killed While Fighting for Russian Forces in Ukraine, Raising Forced Recruitment Concerns

This marks the first publicly known case of a Kenyan dying while fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 — A Kenyan man, Martin Macharia Mburu, has reportedly been killed while serving with the Russian army in Ukraine, just a month after leaving the country to take up a driving job abroad.

The 27-year-old, along with a Nigerian national, was allegedly killed in a Ukrainian attack on Thursday. His remains, along with his passport and Russian military documents, were recovered at the scene, confirming his departure from Kenya on October 21, 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This marks the first publicly known case of a Kenyan dying while fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. Documents indicate that Mburu had no prior military experience before being deployed to the frontlines of the ongoing conflict.

The incident comes days after Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari requested an official statement from the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations. The MP questioned the circumstances under which Mburu and another Kenyan, Peter Kimemia Kamanu, were allegedly coerced into joining the Russian army.

“Both Mburu and Kamanu underwent only a brief, three-day training before being deployed to the frontlines,” Gitari said, urging the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to ensure their repatriation and investigate the forced recruitment networks.

Gitari warned that such cases raise serious questions about the safety of Kenyans seeking employment abroad and the effectiveness of the country’s diplomatic protections for its citizens.

The case highlights a growing issue of human trafficking and coercive military recruitment. In September, over 20 Kenyans were rescued from a suspected trafficking ring that promised jobs in Russia but intended to send them to fight in Ukraine. Police recovered recruitment materials, travel documents, and job offer letters during raids in Nairobi.

A suspect accused of coordinating recruitment was arrested and detained for ten days while investigations continue.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, confirmed that the government is working closely with Ukrainian authorities to provide consular assistance and ensure the safe return of affected Kenyans.

“The majority of Kenyans involved were victims of deception, lured by false promises of lucrative employment,” Sing’Oei said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting citizens and dismantling criminal recruitment networks.

Estimates suggest that over 200 Kenyans are currently fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine, many being former members of Kenya’s security services. Reports indicate that recruits are performing dangerous tasks such as assembling drones and handling hazardous chemicals without proper training or protective gear.

Some Kenyans were reportedly promised up to $18,000 for their service, yet many have returned injured, traumatized, or not at all. President William Ruto has called on the Ukrainian government to intervene and secure the release of Kenyans held as prisoners of war.

The situation reflects a wider trend affecting African nationals, with over 1,400 Africans, including Kenyans, reportedly lured into Russian military service. The Kenyan government continues discussions with Ukraine to ensure necessary consular support and safe repatriation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Wanga Issues Stern Warning to Homa Bay County Staff Over Public Dissent

Wanga emphasized that no one should undermine the county government while still serving.

9 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC Confirms 320 Teachers’ Inpatients Safe During SHA Transition

The transition to SHA marks one of the most significant changes in Kenya’s healthcare financing framework.

24 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto, CSs Announce Major Shake-up: Boards, Universities, Regulatory Bodies Get New Leadership

These changes, outlined in the Kenya Gazette published on November 28, 2025, span a wide range of sectors.

54 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Foil Rocket-Propelled Grenade Attack in Wajir

The attackers are reported to have been armed with PKM rifles.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

County First Ladies Target Health Equity, Education Access in New Plan

A substantial portion of the plan targets health outcomes, particularly for women and children.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mega Dam Programme to Strengthen Food Security and Trade – President Ruto

The President said the dams will convert areas previously classified as low agricultural potential into high-output farming zones.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Pipeline Company crowned company of the year 2025

According to the assessment, KPC demonstrated notable strength across multiple excellence pillars — among them productivity and quality.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

British Council Showcases Innovation and Sustainability as Nairobi Hosts UK–Kenya Season Climate-Tech Event

The forum highlighted the accelerating intersection of climate action and emerging technology, and the outsized role of youth-led solutions in shaping sustainable African cities.

20 hours ago