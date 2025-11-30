Kenyan Killed While Fighting for Russian Forces in Ukraine, Raising Forced Recruitment Concerns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 — A Kenyan man, Martin Macharia Mburu, has reportedly been killed while serving with the Russian army in Ukraine, just a month after leaving the country to take up a driving job abroad.

The 27-year-old, along with a Nigerian national, was allegedly killed in a Ukrainian attack on Thursday. His remains, along with his passport and Russian military documents, were recovered at the scene, confirming his departure from Kenya on October 21, 2025.

This marks the first publicly known case of a Kenyan dying while fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine. Documents indicate that Mburu had no prior military experience before being deployed to the frontlines of the ongoing conflict.

The incident comes days after Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari requested an official statement from the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations. The MP questioned the circumstances under which Mburu and another Kenyan, Peter Kimemia Kamanu, were allegedly coerced into joining the Russian army.

“Both Mburu and Kamanu underwent only a brief, three-day training before being deployed to the frontlines,” Gitari said, urging the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to ensure their repatriation and investigate the forced recruitment networks.

Gitari warned that such cases raise serious questions about the safety of Kenyans seeking employment abroad and the effectiveness of the country’s diplomatic protections for its citizens.

The case highlights a growing issue of human trafficking and coercive military recruitment. In September, over 20 Kenyans were rescued from a suspected trafficking ring that promised jobs in Russia but intended to send them to fight in Ukraine. Police recovered recruitment materials, travel documents, and job offer letters during raids in Nairobi.

A suspect accused of coordinating recruitment was arrested and detained for ten days while investigations continue.

Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Korir Sing’Oei, confirmed that the government is working closely with Ukrainian authorities to provide consular assistance and ensure the safe return of affected Kenyans.

“The majority of Kenyans involved were victims of deception, lured by false promises of lucrative employment,” Sing’Oei said, emphasizing the government’s commitment to protecting citizens and dismantling criminal recruitment networks.

Estimates suggest that over 200 Kenyans are currently fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine, many being former members of Kenya’s security services. Reports indicate that recruits are performing dangerous tasks such as assembling drones and handling hazardous chemicals without proper training or protective gear.

Some Kenyans were reportedly promised up to $18,000 for their service, yet many have returned injured, traumatized, or not at all. President William Ruto has called on the Ukrainian government to intervene and secure the release of Kenyans held as prisoners of war.

The situation reflects a wider trend affecting African nationals, with over 1,400 Africans, including Kenyans, reportedly lured into Russian military service. The Kenyan government continues discussions with Ukraine to ensure necessary consular support and safe repatriation.