Cabinet approves Vatican City Embassy to boost cooperation with Catholic agencies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 — The Cabinet has approved the establishment of a Kenyan Embassy to the Vatican City, aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement with the Holy See and enhancing cooperation with Catholic development agencies operating across the country.

In a statement issued by State House on Tuesday, the government said the new mission will advance Kenya’s “global, moral, and development diplomacy,” fostering partnerships in peace-building, humanitarian action, and social development.

“Cabinet endorsed the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Kenya to the Vatican City to strengthen diplomatic engagement with the Holy See and advance Kenya’s global, moral, and development diplomacy,” the statement read.

The Vatican City, home to the Holy See and the seat of the Roman Catholic Church, wields significant influence in global peace, interfaith dialogue, and humanitarian initiatives.

The embassy will seek to deepen bilateral relations and expand collaboration in climate action, education, healthcare, and community welfare.

Copenhagen and Hanoi stations

State House highlighted that Catholic institutions in Kenya collectively manage over 7,700 schools and 500 health facilities, which play a key role in supporting the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

In addition, the Cabinet cleared the establishment of new embassies in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Hanoi, Vietnam, aimed at broadening Kenya’s diplomatic footprint, strengthening bilateral and trade relations, and advancing strategic national interests.

Currently, Kenya maintains 49 embassies and high commissions abroad, along with 27 consulates and other diplomatic representations. Nairobi itself hosts 82 embassies and high commissions, in addition to 41 consulates.

The approval comes a week after Kenya inaugurated a Consulate General in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in expanding diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations with the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs (MFDA) said the expansion of Kenya’s diplomatic missions aligns with President William Ruto’s directive to strengthen the country’s global presence and improve consular services for citizens abroad.

“The establishment of the Consulate [is] aligned to His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto’s directive on strengthening Kenya’s diplomatic footprint in strategic locations, in line with the country’s Foreign Policy and commitment to enhancing service delivery to citizens abroad,” the ministry said.