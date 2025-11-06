Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya urges citizens to submit details amid Tanzania post-election unrest

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has urged Kenyans abroad, especially those with relatives in Tanzania, to share contact details of anyone who may be in distress following post-election violence, as the government moves to trace and assist affected nationals.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 6 — The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has appealed to Kenyans — especially those with relatives in Tanzania — to share the names, addresses, and emergency contacts of anyone who may be in distress following post-election violence in the neighboring country.

In a public notice issued Thursday, the Ministry acknowledged rising public concern over the government’s perceived slow response in tracing citizens possibly affected by the unrest, saying it had “heard the concerns of Kenyans” and was taking steps to ensure all nationals abroad are accounted for.

“Dear Kenyans, the Ministry has heard your concerns and requests that you share the names and addresses of all Kenyans who may be exposed to any sort of danger in our neighboring or far-away countries,” the notice read.

“If possible, please include the name and contact information of a relative with whom the Ministry, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, and Kenya Missions abroad — including the Kenya High Commission in Tanzania — can work.”

AU Mission declares Tanzania’s 2025 elections non-compliant with democratic standards

Mounting criticism

The ministry made the appeal amid mounting criticism online and from civic groups accusing Kenyan authorities of failing to act swiftly in verifying the safety of citizens residing in Tanzania, where violent protests erupted after the October 29 General Election.

Reports indicate that several Kenyans may have been caught up in the post-election crackdown by Tanzanian security forces, though the number of those affected remains unclear.

The Ministry reminded citizens that registering with Kenyan missions abroad is a legal requirement outlined on page 32 of the Kenyan passport — a provision meant to facilitate assistance during emergencies.

“Let us all work together to secure the best interests of our brothers and sisters wherever they may be,” the Ministry said, assuring that all information received will be shared immediately with Kenya’s missions abroad “for swift action.”

It also pledged to provide continuous updates and feedback to individuals who submit the required details, emphasizing that its communication channels “remain accessible for ongoing engagement.”

Call for calm

Earlier, the Kenya High Commission in Dar es Salaam sought to allay fears among Kenyans in Tanzania, confirming that calm had largely returned after the country’s tense elections marred by violent protests.

Kenya High Commission in Dar reassures Kenyans after post-election curfew lifted in Tanzania

“The welfare and safety of Kenyans residing in Tanzania remain a top priority for the Mission,” the statement read.

“The High Commission encourages Kenyans in Tanzania to continue with their lawful normal activities as usual.”

The Mission said it had resumed full operations and was working closely with Tanzanian authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of Kenyan nationals. Those in distress were urged to contact the Mission through its emergency lines: +255 22 2668285/6.

The reassurance followed the lifting of a night curfew and restoration of public services after nearly a week of unrest in major Tanzanian cities, including Dar es Salaam, where clashes between security forces and opposition protesters had disrupted daily life.

The unrest erupted after President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner of the election with 98 percent of the vote — a result the opposition party CHADEMA dismissed as a “sham exercise carried out under intimidation, mass arrests, and a media blackout.”

A preliminary observer report by the African Union Election Observation Mission concluded that the polls “did not meet democratic standards.”

During her swearing-in ceremony in Dodoma, President Suluhu vowed to defend Tanzania’s sovereignty “through all means and at any cost,” warning against foreign interference as the country moves to restore order.

