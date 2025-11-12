Connect with us

Kenya elected to UN Tourism Executive Council, wins 3 committees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 — Kenya has secured membership in the United Nations Tourism Executive Council for the period 2025 to 2029, marking a major milestone in the country’s growing influence in global tourism governance.

Tourism and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano announced the development on Tuesday, noting that the election took place during the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“It’s great to note that during the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly 2025 concluded today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Kenya secured membership in the UN Tourism Executive Council for the year 2025–2029,” said Miano in a statement.

She described the achievement as a significant diplomatic win, emphasizing that the Executive Council is the second-highest decision-making organ of the UN Tourism body after the General Assembly.

“This places Kenya at the centre of crucial decision-making affecting the sector,” she added.

Kenya will also assume several key leadership roles within the organization, including Chair of the Tourism and Competitiveness Committee, Africa’s Regional Representative in the Tourism and Sustainability Committee, and Member of the Programme and Budget Committee.

Miano said the appointments reaffirm Kenya’s regional and global diplomatic appeal and leadership across various sectors of the economy.

She added that the government is committed to leveraging these platforms to strengthen the tourism industry, promote sustainable tourism practices, and advance Kenya’s position on the global tourism agenda.

Kenya’s election to the Executive Council comes as the country implements an ambitious tourism recovery and diversification strategy aimed at boosting arrivals, encouraging green investments, and expanding community-based tourism initiatives.

The UN Tourism Executive Council guides the organization’s policy direction and ensures the effective implementation of resolutions passed by the General Assembly, making it one of the most influential bodies shaping the future of global tourism.

