Kenya Showcases Culinary Tourism Potential at Italian Cuisine Week Nairobi Experience

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Kenya is stepping up efforts to position its rich and diverse culinary heritage as a key tourism magnet, aligning with a global trend that sees food becoming a primary driver for travel decisions.

This strategy was on full display during a special culinary experience hosted inside Nairobi National Park as part of the 10th annual Week of Italian Cuisine in the World. The event featured a live cookout session led by renowned Italian chef and digital influencer Lulu Gargari, celebrated for her Mediterranean recipes and sustainability-focused food content that reaches millions across social platforms.

Speaking during the event, Lorenza Gambacorta, Deputy Ambassador of Italy to Kenya, highlighted the role of cuisine in strengthening cultural ties.

“Cuisine helps people to know each other and meet, but it’s also an example of tradition and culture because behind a plate, there is always a story,” she said.

“Italy and Kenya’s joint efforts in cuisine highlight that behind the plates, a value chain exists—driving an entire industry.”

Chef Gargari, the resident chef and brand ambassador of Italian food media giant GialloZafferano, is known for her ingredient-led cooking philosophy. Gambacorta noted that content from the event is expected to reach more than 70 million viewers globally, significantly amplifying Kenya’s culinary tourism message.

Global data signals a growing appetite for food-centered travel. According to the World Food Travel Association 53% of leisure travellers identify as culinary tourists, 81% of international visitors** consider food experiences when choosing a destination and the culinary tourism industry hit USD 1.09 trillion in 2024.

Kenya aims to tap into this expanding market by showcasing its multicultural food landscape—from coastal Swahili dishes to Afro-fusion, indigenous flavours and international cuisine.

Chef Norah Bosibori of Utalii College affirmed that Kenya is well-positioned to host travellers with diverse tastes.

“We feature a wide range of worldwide dishes. Whether you are coming from Germany, Italy, Japan, Asia, or anywhere around the world, there is a lot you can sample in Kenya.”

Lorna Nyaga, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Marketing Director, echoed this sentiment, framing Kenya as a global food experience.

“Magical Kenya is a melting pot of different cuisines. This culinary experience affirms our gastronomic diversity and tourism appeal—we welcome international travellers to come and experience it.”

The Nairobi National Park cookout was jointly organized by the Embassy of Italy in Kenya, Italian Cultural Institute, Italian Trade Agency, Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Utalii College.

This year’s Week of Italian Cuisine in the World was officially launched at the Nairobi National Museum under the theme “Dining with Italy: 100 Years of Taste & Innovation”, featuring an exhibition of 50 historic Italian menus, the first display of its kind ever held in Africa.