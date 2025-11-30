Connect with us

Kenya Pipeline Company crowned company of the year 2025

According to the assessment, KPC demonstrated notable strength across multiple excellence pillars — among them productivity and quality.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has been named Company of the Year 2025 after posting an Overall Performance Index (OPI) score of 7.1 out of 10, securing the top position in an event that recognises excellence in corporate management and institutional growth.

The accolade, presented during the Company of the Year Awards (COYA) organised annually by the Kenya Institute of Management (KIM), places KPC ahead of other leading organisations assessed for excellence in leadership, innovation, productivity, sustainability, customer focus and resource management.

According to the assessment, KPC demonstrated notable strength across multiple excellence pillars — among them productivity and quality, innovation and knowledge management, leadership and governance, customer orientation, human resource development, and financial stewardship.

The recognition follows a marked jump in the company’s productivity score, rising from 3.09 to 4.37 — a level classified as high productivity by the National Productivity and Competitiveness Centre under the State Department for Labour and Skills Development.

KPC is currently undergoing a transformation strategy aimed at improving efficiency, unlocking new revenue streams and strengthening corporate governance.

As part of this growth, the company is venturing into the fibre optic cable business — leveraging existing pipeline networks to drive digital connectivity while optimising asset use and reducing environmental impact.

The pipeline operator on Wednesday further inked a partnership between the Morendat Institute of Oil & Gas (MIOG) – The National Polytechnic in Naivasha — and the Boma International School of Hospitality. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano presided over the signing, terming it a boost for industry skill development.

The initiative aims to equip learners with market-driven competencies and spur innovation within the hospitality and energy-linked service sectors.

Celebrating the win, KPC Managing Director Joe Sang, EBS, welcomed the recognition saying: “This is awesome news. Let’s keep shining in all corners.”

Tata Chemicals emerged second overall, signalling what organisers described as a tightly contested field of high-performing entrants in this year’s COYA awards.

