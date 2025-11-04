Connect with us

Kenya Red Cross responds to flooding in Kitengela, a town located 50km off Kenya's capital Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Poorly drained cities will flood: Kenya Met

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of flooding, landslides, and lightning strikes as heavy rains continue across Kenya, urging citizens to stay alert and follow safety updates.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 — The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has cautioned of flooding in poorly drained urban areas, landslides in hilly regions, and lightning strikes in Kisii, Kisumu, and Narok counties as heavy rains continue across several parts of the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, KMD noted the ongoing October–November–December (OND) 2025 rains have caused significant soil saturation and localized flooding, particularly in the western highlands and Rift Valley regions.

The department extended condolences to families affected by recent landslides in Chesongoch, Marakwet East Sub-County.

KMD attributed the sustained rainfall to the Madden–Julian Oscillation, a cycle of wind, pressure, cloud and rainfall variation in the tropics, and the recent Tropical Depression Chenge, which enhanced rainfall activity over Kenya.

The department maintained that it continues to issue regular advisories and updates through media and social platforms to guide decision-making and mitigate risks.

Kenya Met revises heavy rains advisory to above 50mm with flooding, landslide risks

According to the November 2025 Climate Outlook, near-to-above-average rainfall will persist in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, and parts of the Central and South Rift Valley.

However, near-to-below-average rainfall is anticipated in Nairobi, the Southeastern lowlands, Coast, and most of the Northeastern region.

KMD warned of unevenly distributed rainfall, with intermittent dry spells in some parts of the country, and warmer than usual temperatures.

Disaster response

In its advisory, the department highlighted several areas of concern including need for disaster management to respond to the risk of isolated flooding, landslides, and lightning strikes.

The agency urged the public to avoid flooded areas and not to seek shelter under trees or near metal structures during storms.

KMD also noted adequate soil moisture in the west may disrupt harvesting with poor crop performance likely in drier regions due to low rainfall.

The Meteorological Department warned of increased cases of malaria and respiratory infections to stagnant water and humid conditions.

It also cautioned of slippery roads and flash floods may cause disruptions and accidents, prompting motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution.

KMD Acting Director Edward Muriuki urged Kenyans to heed official advisories and follow updates on weather conditions to minimize risks and losses.

“We call upon all citizens and stakeholders to utilize climate information and advisories for planning and decision-making,” Muriuki said.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to issuing timely weather forecasts and early warnings, adding that Kenya remains focused on building a climate-resilient nation.

Comments
Comments

