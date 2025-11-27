Kenya Launches National Strategy to Tackle Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Kenya has launched an expansive national strategy to confront chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, marking one of its most far-reaching security initiatives in years.

The new plan, years in the making and backed by the European Union and multiple international agencies, aims to modernize the country’s ability to prevent and manage hazardous incidents — whether accidental or deliberate — in a region where evolving security risks intersect with rapid technological change.

The launch event, held at a police training facility in Embakasi Nairobi and accompanied by a live emergency-response drill, brought together senior government officials, security chiefs, diplomats and first responders.

The government framed the initiative as a necessary response to a spectrum of risks that often remain “invisible until it’s too late,” as Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo put it.

“We are gathered here today to mark the official launch of Kenya’s chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear national action plan, something that not many Kenyans may be familiar with,” PS Omollo said.

“These are threats that are often invisible until it’s too late. Yet their potential impact on lives, livelihoods, and the national security is enormous.”

The document lays out Kenya’s most comprehensive national framework yet for addressing threats involving hazardous chemicals, infectious biological agents, radioactive materials and nuclear sources.

While Kenya has no weapons program and remains a signatory to all major nonproliferation treaties, officials said the country must be prepared for misuse of dual-use materials — substances with beneficial applications that can also be weaponized or mishandled.

The plan introduces a coordinated national architecture built around prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

It calls for stricter control of sensitive materials, upgraded detection and containment capabilities, stronger county-level governance and new systems for public communication during emergencies.

“We are celebrating not just a document but a demonstration of Kenya’s commitment to preparedness, resilience and public safety,” Omollo said.

He cited past incidents that inform the urgency of the effort: the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings, the 2016 arrest of extremists planning an anthrax attack, the Embakasi gas-plant explosion, and a recent Kenya Airways flight diverted due to suspected biohazard leakage.

Kenya’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, exposed gaps that the new plan intends to close.

The European Union, which has worked with Kenya since 2012 under its CBRN Centres of Excellence Initiative, described the launch as a turning point in regional risk mitigation.

“This is the culmination of more than a decade of collaborative work,” the EU’s Deputy Head of Mission, Ondrej Simek said. Kenya was among the earliest African participants in the program and hosts the regional secretariat for Eastern and Central Africa.

The national plan, the envoy said, goes beyond policy — it “is a road map for protecting Kenyan citizens and strengthening national and regional security,” particularly given the country’s role as a trade and mobility hub anchored by the Port of Mombasa.

Neighboring Rwanda, Malawi, Zambia and Tanzania have recently adopted similar frameworks, and EU officials suggested that Kenya’s move brings a regional CBRN strategy closer to reality.

James Chumba, who heads the regional secretariat and also serves as Director General of the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority, said the launch signals that Kenya can now “speak with one coordinated, resolute voice” on CBRN preparedness.

He described the strategy as the product of “numerous consultations” across ministries, regulators, security agencies, scientific institutions and civil society — a process he said required precision, consensus-building and a “no-mistake” approach due to the high stakes involved.

“We cannot afford complacency,” Chumba said, noting that threats “do not respect borders” and require constant reassessment.

Health officials echoed that message. Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Richard Lesiyampe said referral hospitals must be prepared to receive victims of CBRN incidents.

“Those patients will end up in our hospitals. We must have the competencies, and we intend to extend them across the national referral network.”

Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli emphasized the crucial role of frontline responders.

“Your vigilance and quick action will make all the difference in keeping Kenyans safe,” he said. “Tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today.”

A central next step will be embedding CBRN emergency response into the forthcoming National Disaster Risk Management framework.

The government is also advancing the Strategic Goods Control Bill, which would regulate sensitive dual-use items and bring Kenya closer to international standards for export and material controls.

The plan’s implementation will be coordinated across more than 20 agencies, with continued support from the EU, the United Nations, the African Union and specialized bodies such as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the World Health Organization.

Officials said public awareness will be a priority — not only to guide citizens during emergencies but also to prevent opportunistic behavior seen in past incidents where crowds hindered rescue efforts.

Although the plan represents a milestone, participants repeatedly emphasized that its launch marks the start of a long-term effort.

“Implementation will require sustained coordination and continuous review,” the EU representative said. “This is the beginning.”

Kenya’s new framework places it among the region’s most forward-leaning countries on emerging security risks — a position that, in an era of unpredictable hazards, may prove increasingly consequential.