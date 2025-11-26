Kenya Launches Foreign Policy Mashinani Coast Edition to Boost Maritime Diplomacy and Economic Engagement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 — The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has launched the Foreign Policy Mashinani Coast Edition, a grassroots outreach initiative aimed at enhancing Kenya’s maritime diplomacy, ocean governance, and foreign economic engagement in the Coast region.

Senior ministry officials, including Ambassadors Josphat Maikara, Lucy Kiruthu, and Joseph Masila, held preliminary meetings with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA), and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), marking the first phase of the regional consultations.

The Coast Edition places a strong emphasis on Kenya’s bid for a Category C seat at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Officials noted that securing this position would increase Kenya’s influence in global maritime policymaking and reinforce the Coast as a regional logistics and blue economy hub.

“Officials underscored the need to elevate Kenya’s influence in global maritime rule-making, expand maritime trade, and solidify the Coast’s role as a regional logistics gateway,” said the Ministry.

KMA Director of Maritime Safety Julius Koech highlighted the Authority’s expanding mandate, including licensing shipping agents and participating more actively in IMO negotiations. He noted that limited information flow between foreign missions and domestic agencies has sometimes hampered Kenya’s negotiating effectiveness, recommending stronger diplomatic coordination and specialized training.

Koech also outlined ongoing partnerships with Denmark, India, and the European Union, which have supported emergency response capabilities, skills development, and the establishment of the National Information Sharing Centre in Mombasa.

KMA raised concerns about persistent challenges affecting Kenyan seafarers, such as visa delays, blacklisting over desertion cases, unpaid wages, and shipping agents failing to remit seafarers’ savings. Officials warned that delays in finalizing five of 18 Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLAs) at the Attorney General’s Office could limit employment opportunities for maritime workers.

The Authority reported 44 registered vessels in Kenya and highlighted the potential for ship repair and construction, with growing interest from regional stakeholders in local dry docks.

EPZA Coast and North Eastern Regional Head Francis Itegi said the Coast is central to Kenya’s economic transformation, urging Kenya’s missions abroad to function as economic hubs and promote investment in fisheries, cashew processing, logistics, and port-based manufacturing.

Stakeholders emphasized the need to improve port efficiency and Standard Gauge Railway utilization, enhance diaspora investment channels, reduce high business costs, including electricity and taxation, safeguard Kenyan workers abroad and operationalize BLAs and strengthen border controls to counter human trafficking and ensure safe legal migration

KNCCI Mombasa Chapter officials highlighted challenges affecting business travel, including rising visa fees, document attestation charges, and travel restrictions linked to human trafficking investigations.

The Foreign Policy Mashinani Coast Edition will continue with further regional engagements, forming part of the Ministry’s broader effort to make Kenya’s foreign policy more localized, development-driven, and responsive to the needs of citizens and businesses in the Coast region.